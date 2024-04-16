Cast Stretch Films Market Wraps Up Strong Growth at 4.7% CAGR, Driven by Sustainability and Automation

The global cast stretch films market is on track to reach US$4.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from US$2.6 billion in 2023. A growing focus on sustainability and the increasing adoption of automation in packaging processes fuels this growth.

Sustainable Solutions Take Center Stage

Environmental concerns are driving demand for eco-friendly packaging:

Recyclable Materials: Cast stretch films made from recyclable materials like HDPE and LDPE offer an alternative to traditional, non-recyclable plastics. This reduces plastic waste in landfills and oceans.

Anti-Static and UV Protection Films Fill Specific Needs

Specialized cast stretch films address unique industry requirements:

Anti-Static Films: These films protect sensitive electronics from electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage during storage, handling, and transportation.

Automation Compatibility Ensures Efficiency

The rise of automation in packaging necessitates compatible cast stretch films:

Smooth Operation: Automation-compatible films are designed for seamless integration with automated stretch wrapping systems, reducing jams and disruptions.

Food & Beverage Industry Leads End-Use Segment

The food and beverage industry is the primary driver of cast stretch film demand:

Product Protection: Cast stretch films provide a secure and airtight wrap, safeguarding food and beverages from contamination, moisture, and external factors during transport and storage.

Regional Growth Prospects

North America and Europe are leading markets:

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable and Efficient Future for Cast Stretch Films

The cast stretch films market presents a promising outlook. The growing emphasis on sustainability, the rise of automation, and continuous advancements in film technology position this market for continued expansion. Market participants who prioritize eco-friendly solutions, cater to specific industry needs, and embrace automation compatibility will be well-positioned to capitalize on this growing trend.

Key Companies Profiled:

Sigma Plastics Group, Inc

BP Plastics Holding Bhd

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Borealis AG

Bischof + Klein

Winpak Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH

Amcor Plc.

Key Segmentation:

Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

Thickness:

Up to 30 micron

31 micron – 50 micron

51 micron – 70 micron

Above 70 micron

Layer Type:

Single Layer

Multi – Layer

End Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care

Chemicals

Other

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

