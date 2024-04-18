Global Liquid Biopsy Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$10,938.6 Million by 2033 at a 21.7% CAGR

The global liquid biopsy market is poised for a remarkable surge, with industry projections indicating a projected value of US$10,938.6 million by 2033. This significant growth is anticipated to be fueled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% over the next decade (2023-2033).

Liquid biopsy represents a groundbreaking approach to cancer detection and monitoring, offering non-invasive and real-time assessment of tumor-related biomarkers in biofluids such as blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid. As the understanding of cancer biology and molecular diagnostics continues to advance, liquid biopsy technologies are revolutionizing cancer care by enabling early detection, treatment response monitoring, and personalized treatment selection.

Right now, tumor tissue is the gold standard for identifying and classifying malignancy. In order to expand its potential applications in the future, significant parties are working to eliminate the current barriers to its utilization. Numerous studies have also demonstrated the possibility of liquid biopsy techniques to determine the genetic profiles of cancer in cancer patients. In order to monitor treatment and spot the first indications of therapeutic resistance, the studies carefully consider the reactions.

The need for more individualized treatment choices has driven the usage of liquid biopsies in recent years. Liquid biopsy is becoming more and more popular since it is affordable and accessible in many labs, especially in developing nations. For example, liquid biopsy tests are available at a number of labs in

“Key players are bringing cost reductions in liquid biopsy tests and partnering with local product distributors to strengthen their network base in target markets. Currently, a trend toward emerging economies has been spotted, as cancer cases are particularly on the rise, and a large population base provides significant opportunities in these markets,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Liquid Biopsy Market Report

The North America liquid biopsy market is expected to account for a leading share of 50.84%. The United States is predicted to account for 43.8%, enjoying a dominant share in the global and regional markets.

The Europe market is anticipated to acquire a market share of 19.6% in 2023. Germany holds a prominent share in the region. In 2023, the country is predicted to amass a total of 6.6% share in the global market.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR of 26.4% through 2033.

In Asia Pacific, China and India display a remarkable percentage of growth, i.e., 29.7% and 24.4%, respectively, through 2033.

CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) is projected to obtain a significant market share of 56.9% by biomarker type in 2023.

By sample type, blood sample type holds prominence in the liquid biopsy market.

Key Developments by Liquid Biopsy Market Players

QIAGEN N.V. (the Netherlands), in May 2022, introduced a therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit, which is a new in vitro diagnostic test for the analysis of sensitive EGFR mutation.

Guardant Health, Inc., in June 2021, introduced Guardant360 Response test that finds variations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), in October 2020, gained United States FDA approval for the extended claims for cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 to be deployed as a companion diagnostic for an extensive range of therapies to manage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Biocept, Inc., in March 2020, agreed with a California-based Independent Physician Association (IPA) to offer its Target Selector liquid assay services to patients and physicians in the network.

Key Companies Profiled:

BIOCEPT, INC.

Qiagen N.V.

Trovagene, Inc

Janssen Global Services, LLC

MDxHealth SA

Natera, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Silicon Biosystems

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Others

Key Segments Profiled in the Liquid Biopsy Industry Survey:

By Biomarker Type:

CTCs (Circulating Tumour Cells)

ctNA (Circulating tumor Nucleic Acids)

Exosomes

By Sample Type:

Blood Liquid Biopsy

Urine Liquid Biopsy

Other (Plasma, Saliva, CSF) Liquid Biopsy

By Application Type:

Liquid Biopsy for Lung Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Gastrointestinal Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Prostate Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Breast Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Colorectal Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Leukemia

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

