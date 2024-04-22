Receive Advanced Surgical Orthodontic Solutions From Bexar Orthodontists in San Antonio

Posted on 2024-04-22 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

San Antonio Orthodontics

San Antonio, TX, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists understand that achieving a healthy and beautiful smile can sometimes require a collaborative approach between orthodontists and oral surgeons. Their team of experienced professionals works closely with patients to develop customized treatment plans that combine the latest orthodontic techniques with surgical intervention when necessary.

“At Bexar Orthodontists, we are dedicated to offering our patients a comprehensive range of orthodontic treatment options,” says Dr. Cele Oliver, a board-certified orthodontist in San Antonio. “We recognize that some cases may benefit from a combined orthodontic and surgical approach to achieve optimal results. By working collaboratively with oral surgeons, we can ensure that our patients receive the most effective and efficient treatment possible.”

Surgical Orthodontics: When is it Necessary?

Surgical orthodontics can be a valuable tool for correcting a variety of orthodontic problems, including:

  • Severe jaw discrepancies
  • Impacted teeth
  • Complex facial asymmetry
  • Sleep apnea caused by jaw misalignment

In these cases, orthodontic treatment alone may not be sufficient to achieve the desired results. Surgical intervention can help to reposition the jaw bones, create space for impacted teeth, and correct facial imbalances.

Benefits of Surgical Orthodontics in San Antonio

We offer various benefits to patients who require surgical orthodontics, including:

  • Experienced Team: The practice works closely with qualified oral surgeons who are experienced in performing a variety of surgical procedures related to orthodontics.
  • Comprehensive Care: We provide patients with a seamless treatment experience, managing both the orthodontic and surgical aspects of their care.
  • Advanced Technology: The practice utilizes the latest diagnostic tools and treatment techniques to ensure the most accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan.
  • Personalized Approach: Bexar Orthodontists take the time to understand each patient’s individual needs and goals, and develop a treatment plan that is tailored to their unique situation.

About:

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists is the orthodontic practice in San Antonio, committed to providing patients with the highest quality of orthodontic care. The practice offers a variety of treatment options, including traditional braces, clear aligners, and surgical orthodontics. We are dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles that boost their confidence and improve their overall well-being.

Media Contact:

Phone Number: (210) 951-6481
Address: 12314 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253
Email: smiles@bexarsmiles.com
Website: https://bexarsmiles.com/

