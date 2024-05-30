Global Antimony Industry to Surge to US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032 Amidst Post-Pandemic Supply Chain Challenges

The global antimony industry is predicted to reach a value of US$ 2.9 billion in 2032 as opposed to an estimated US$ 2 billion in 2022. The market is slated to expand at an average CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032. Historically, the market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2021 at the end of the observation period of 2015 to 2020. Heightened demand for antimony in the production of flame retardants and lead acid batteries during the forecast period will facilitate the growth of the antimony market. Since flame retardants have gained extensive usage across multiple industrial verticals, the prospects for the antimony market are bright over the upcoming years.

Antimony can be found in both metallic and non-metallic forms. While the metallic form is a bright silvery material that is brittle, the non-metallic antimony form is a grey powder. Antimony acts as a stable element in dry air- inert to acids and alkalis. It expands when cooled and is an inefficient conductor of heat and electricity. These attributes make antimony a preferred choice for flame retardant production which, in turn, supplements the market growth.

Lead acid batteries also generate a high demand for antimony. Since lead-acid batteries find expansive applications in different sectors including marine, electric electronics, and automotive, it also augments the sales of antimony in the upcoming years. An upsurge in demand for electric vehicles will spur the demand for antimony while consumer goods, automobiles, and textile industries will also create growth opportunities for the antimony market. Consequently, macroeconomic factors like GDP growth and the increasing purchasing power of consumers are also accountable for the growth of the antimony market.

However, the market for antimony is not without its share of challenges during this period of observation. Health issues like respiratory problems, skin conditions, lung cancer, and other medical conditions can result from antimony exposure. Many environmental hazards are also associated with antimony. These aspects can significantly slow down the market growth between 2022 and 2032.

Key Takeaways in Antimony Market:

Implementation of stringent regulatory measures regarding the use of antimony will limit the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific’s antimony market will dominate the global marketplace due to intense demand in China.

Demand for antimony’s fire-resistant properties will propel the market forward in Europe.

High demand for fire retardants in the plastic industry along with other sectors will account for the steady growth of the antimony market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape in the Antimony Market

Some of the prominent players in the antimony market are profiled in the full version of the report

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Qingdao Glory International Trading Co.

Campine NV

Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry Co., Ltd

Korea Zinc Co., Ltd

BASF SE

US Antimony

Leading market players are focusing on the adoption of innovative and sustainable production processes. These enterprises also employ various organic and inorganic business strategies to enhance their market position.

More Insights into the Antimony Market

FMI offers the latest, unbiased, and detailed analysis of the global antimony market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (antimony trioxide, antimony pentoxide, antimony alloys, antimony metal ingots, other antimony products), application (flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, plastic additives, stabilizers, catalysts, glass and ceramics, others), end-use (chemical, automotive, electrical and electronics, other end-use industries), and region.

According to the FMI reports, based on segmentation, the flame retardant application will likely dominate the overall market space owing to antimony’s flame-resistant properties. In terms of end-use industries, the chemical and automotive sectors will generate high demand for the market. Based on region, the antimony market in the Asia Pacific region will exhibit considerable growth. The target market in this region will dominate the global marketplace. This is mainly due to the immense demand for antimony in China. The country controls over 80% of global antimony production. In addition, the high GDP growth of Asia Pacific will also aid the market growth. Europe, too, will contribute to the global growth of the antimony market during the projection period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Antimony Industry Survey

Product Type:

Antimony Trioxide

Antimony Pentoxide

Antimony Alloys

Antimony Metal Ingots

Other Antimony Product Types

Application:

Antimony Flame Retardants

Antimony Lead-Acid Batteries

Antimony Plastic Additives

Antimony Stabilizers

Antimony Catalysts

Antimony Glass and Ceramics

Antimony Others

End-Use Industry:

Chemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Other End-Use Industries

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

