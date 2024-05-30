Lucintel Forecasts Fillers in the Global Cosmetics Market to Reach $940.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Fillers in the Global Cosmetics Market is projected to reach an estimated $940.0 million by 2030 from $529.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing expenditure in the cosmetics industry and rise in the adoption of skin care products.

Browse 88 figures / charts and 116 tables in this 214 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fillers in the global cosmetics market by application (skincare, makeup, and others), material (zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and organic), particle size (<100 NM and >100 NM), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that zinc oxide will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing consciousness of consumer regarding their physical appearances.

Skincare will remain the largest segment by application over the forecast period due to increasing demand for sun care products, rising awareness regarding the various benefits of using personal care products.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to Rising awareness regarding skin care routine and innovative product branding and advertising strategies in the region.

Major players of fillers in the global cosmetics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ashland, BASF, Evonik, Merck, Zochem are among the major fillers in the global cosmetics providers.

