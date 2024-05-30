Lucintel Forecasts Wireless Power Transmission Market to Reach $35.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the wireless power transmission market is projected to reach an estimated $35.0 billion by 2030 from $13.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing consumer preference for wireless connectivity, growth in electric vehicles, and increasing need for effective charging systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in wireless power transmission market by technology (near-field technology and far-field technology), implementation (integrated and aftermarket), application (receiver [smartphones, notebooks & tablets, wearable electronics, electric vehicle charging, and industrial] and transmitter [standalone charges, automotive (in vehicle), electric vehicle charging, and industrial]), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Near-field technology, such as inductive and far-field technologies are used for wireless power transmission in various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that inductive will remain the largest technology over the forecast period due its wide range of applications, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

Smartphones will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for premium smartphones with wireless charging capabilities and rising adoption of inductive wireless power transmission in various smartphones.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, increasing expenditure for research and development proficiencies, and favorable government policies to improve the renewable energy mix within the region.

Integrated Device Technology, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Nucurrent, Murata Manufacturing Co., Energizer Holdings, and Witricity Corporation are the major suppliers in the wireless power transmission providers.

