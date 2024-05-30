Lucintel Forecasts TPO Roofing Membrane Market to Reach $2.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the TPO Roofing Membrane Market is projected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2030 from $2.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the building & construction industry and increasing demand for green roofing solutions.

Browse 116 figures / charts and 107 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in TPO roofing membrane market by end use industry (commercial, residential, and industrial & others), membrane thickness (45 mil, 60 mil, and 80 mil), application (roofing and re-roofing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that 45 mil thickness TPO roofing membranes will remain the largest segment due to their low cost and it is an ideal choice for buildings which needs 10–15 years of service life. TPO roofing membranes with 80 mil thickness are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for materials with greater strength, energy efficiency, durability, and performance.

Download sample by clicking on TPO Roofing Membrane Market

Commercial will remain the largest end use market by value and volume due to growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on environment-friendly, energy-efficient roofing solutions. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction activities and government initiatives to use products that offer a higher standard of energy efficiency in buildings.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and growing awareness of cost-effective building solutions. Carlisle Companies Incorporated, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow, and Sika AG are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow Chemical, Sika AG, ARDEX Australia, Tremco, Fatra, AS, Technonicol, Protan, BAUDER, FLACHDACH, RENOLIT, Imper, and Polyglass are among the major TPO roofing membrane providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Functional and Regular Soda Market

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market

Compact Construction Equipment Market

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market