Lucintel Forecasts Switchgear Market to Reach $229.4 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Switchgear Market is projected to reach an estimated $229.4 billion by 2030 from $125.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for electricity, growing implementation of smart grid technology, and continuing investment in upgrading transmission and distribution systems.

Browse 98 figures / charts and 81 tables in this 168 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in switchgear market by voltage (high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage), product (other low voltage switchgear, metal enclosed & metal clad, MCCB, fuse, power circuit breaker, and other medium & high voltage switchgear), end use (utilities, industrial, commercial and residential) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on Switchgear Market

Lucintel forecasts that the low voltage switchgear is expected to remain the largest segment and is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and renewable energy installations.

Utilities will remain the largest end use market due to the continuous expansion in electrical infrastructure to fulfill growing electricity demand. Switchgear for the residential end use is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing urbanization and rapid electrification.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing electricity demand due to growing population, economic expansion, urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification projects, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for switchgear.

ABB Ltd., General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Siemens AG, Eaton, Alstom SA, Schneider Electric, Havells India Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. are the major suppliers in the switchgear providers.

