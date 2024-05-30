Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyol Market to Reach $50.8 billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyol market looks promising with opportunities in the polyurethane (flexible & rigid foam), coating, adhesive, sealant, and elastomer markets. The global polyol market is expected to reach an estimated $50.8 billion by 2028 from $40.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from developing regions, for energy efficient buildings, and growing demand from refrigerator and freezer manufacturers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyol market to 2028 by product type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), application (polyurethane [flexible foam], polyurethane [rigid foam], coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Royal Dutch shell plc, Cargill Inc., Dow chemical’s, BASF SE, and Bayer AG are the major suppliers in the polyol market.

