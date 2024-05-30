Lucintel Forecasts Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) Market to Reach $51.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing Market is projected to reach an estimated $51.4 billion by 2030 from $37.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing semiconductor content within electronics products to provide greater functionality and higher levels of performance, growth in demand for smartphones and internet connected devices, and increasing electronic content in automotive for safety, navigation, fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and entertainment system.

A more than 150-page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market by service type (assembly & packaging and testing), application (consumer electronics, flip chip, wafer level, and others), application (automotive, telecommunications, computing & networking, consumer electronics, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecast that assembly & packaging will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for telecom infrastructure and electronic products across the globe.

Within this market, consumer electronics segment is projected to record the highest growth due to growing acceptance of 5G technologies and increasing consumption of smart televisions, tablets, and smartphones.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing industrial automation in countries, such as China, Taiwan, and India.

Advanced Semiconductor, Amkor, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, Siliconware Precision Industries, PTI (Powertech Technology Inc.), United test and assembly center Ltd, King Yuan Electronics co, Ltd., ChipMOS are the major suppliers in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market.

