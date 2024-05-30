Lucintel Forecasts Mineral Wool Insulation Market to Reach $33.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Mineral Wool Insulation Market is projected to reach an estimated $33.2 billion by 2030 from $22.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities, stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency & fire safety, globally.

Browse 133 figures / charts and 107 tables in this 230 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in mineral wool insulation market by product type (blankets [batts and rolls], rigid boards, loose fill materials, and other forms), end use industry (residential construction, non-residential construction, industrial and HVAC, and appliances and others), material type (glass wool insulation and stone wool insulation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that residential construction will remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in new home construction and renovation activities.

Glass wool will remain the largest material type, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, ease of raw material availability, and compliance with numerous building standards.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, due to stringent fire safety and energy efficiency standards.

Saint-Gobain, The Rockwool Group, Owens Corning, Knuaf Insulation, Johns Manville, Paroc, TechnoNICOL, URSA, KCC Corporation are among the major mineral wool insulation providers.

