Functional Coil Coatings Industry Projected to Surpass US$ 884 million by 2033, with 5.5% CAGR

The global functional coil coatings industry sales are experiencing healthy growth surpassing a valuation of US$ 884 million during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 according to a recent report published by Future Market Insights. Rising demand from end-use industries, mainly construction and automotive sectors is elevating market value during the assessment period.

Rapid urbanization, rising infrastructure development, and growth in disposable incomes are elevating the construction industry. This growth is expected to bolster the demand for functional coil coatings over the forecast period.

The growing trend of sustainability is increasing the demand for clean and green buildings worldwide. This creates notable demand for solar reflective, heat management, antimicrobial, and other functional coil coatings which are benefiting the market.

Stringent regulations imposed in terms of composition and production of functional coil coatings by regulatory bodies are expected to be a major restraining factor. Navigating the challenges posed by these factors will prove crucial for the continued growth of the global functional coil coatings market.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness of the need to prevent communicable diseases has increased tremendously. Consequently, demand for antimicrobial coatings is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Global Functional Coil Coatings Market Study

Steel coatings will account for over 75% of the global value share in 2021, owing to the wider scope of applications through the construction sector.

Solar reflective coatings are gaining ground with a CAGR of 5.2% through 2031, supported by applications in the transportation and infrastructure sectors.

China holds the lead in East Asia with an estimated 66.5% value share by 2031, driven by a large-scale, matured chemical industry.

Russia is emerging as a major market for functional coil coatings in Europe at a valuation of over US$ 13 Million in 2021, owing to investments in the construction sector.

The USA accounts for approximately 89.8% of the value share in North America through 2031, owing to the presence of major construction and automotive players

Global Functional Coil Coatings Market: Participant Insights

Key coil coating manufacturers are indulging in research and development activities for product innovation and development to accommodate the changing requirements of the large-scale consumer base.

Key Companies Profiled

Akzo Nobel N.V. JK Coil Coating Pvt Ltd Jotun Group Dura Coat Products, Inc. Noroo Coil Coatings Titan Coatings Inc. Eastman Chemical Company Modine Manufacturing Inc. Chemetall Group ALCEA Recubrimientos Plasticos SA Italcoat Srl. Lord Corporation Sherwin-Williams PPG Industries Axalta Coating Systems The Chemours Company NANO-X GmbH OZKEM PTY LTD Blygold International BV HB Fuller

Global Functional Coil Coatings Market by Category

By Application:

Steel Coatings

Aluminum coatings

By Product Type:

Topcoat

Primer

Backing Coat

Others

By Function Type:

Anti-Graffiti Coating

Antimicrobial coating

Solar Reflective Coating

Self-Cleaning Coating

Self-Healing Coating

Anti Dust Coating

Nox Reducing Coating

Photovoltaic Coating

Polychromic Coating

Laminating Film

Fire Resistant Coating

Heat Saving Coating

Scratch Resistant Coating

By Material Type:

Polyester

Epoxy

PVC/Vinyl

Plastisols

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVDF

Silicone

By End-Use:

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Durable Goods Refrigerator Washing Machine & Dishwasher Over & Toasters Others

HVAC

Metal Furniture

Others

