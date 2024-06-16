Future Electronics Celebrated the 20th Milestone Service Anniversary of Lutz Guenther

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 20th milestone service anniversary of Lutz Guenther.

Lutz joined Future Electronics as an Inside Sales Representative in Dortmund, Germany. He held this position for 18 years. In 2022, Lutz took on the role of Regional Engineering Operations Manager for Central Europe (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). Recently, in March 2024, Lutz became the Demand Creation Operations Manager for Central Europe.

“I’ve worked with so many great people at Future Electronics in sales, engineering, and customer service. The Company has supported me to be successful in my career. I’m proud of the work I have done to grow accounts from scratch, and in taking over accounts that I have helped to grow. In my new role, I’ve become part of a wonderful, global team and have taken on responsibility for driving demand creation in my region,” said Lutz.

Future Electronics is proud of Lutz’s contributions to the Company’s success. Future Electronics takes great care in offering a work environment where employees can learn, grow, and thrive in their careers.

“I have a 20-year-old son who was born five days after my first day of work at Future Electronics,” said Lutz. “He recently joined Future Electronics as an apprentice.”

Outside of work, Lutz is passionate about music. He performs in a rock cover band with his wife, who is a professional singer. “Music has always been an important part of my life, and offers the perfect counterpole to my job at Future Electronics,” he said. Lutz also enjoys cooking, to the delight of his family. “I’m proud to be a member of the Future Electronics Family, and I’m looking forward to many more years to come at Future Electronics.”

Future Electronics thanks Lutz for his hard work and dedication, and is delighted to celebrate his milestone anniversary.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###