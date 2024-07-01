Auraya extends its Relationship with Johanson Group LLP to maintain its ongoing SOC2 compliance.

SYDNEY, Australia, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya Systems, a leader in advanced voice biometrics technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with Johanson Group LLP aimed at maintaining and upgrading to SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to the highest standards of security and privacy. This achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts and expertise provided by Johanson Group LLP, a trusted provider of compliance services.

SOC 2 compliance is a critical framework for technology and cloud computing organizations that store customer data, establishing that a company manages data securely and in accordance with privacy best practices. The SOC 2 compliance verifies that Auraya Systems’ security practices meet the rigorous criteria for the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

“We are thrilled about strengthening our collaboration with Johason group to manage our enhanced SOC 2 Type 2 compliance efforts, which not only demonstrates our unwavering commitment to security but also enhances our competitive edge in the technology sector,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya Systems. “Our collaboration with Johanson Group LLP was essential in facilitating this upgrade to this certification, and we look forward to our continued alliance as we strive to set new benchmarks in data protection and privacy.”

This milestone is a testament to Auraya Systems’ robust security measures and its proactive approach to compliance and data protection, ensuring that customers’ and partners’ data are handled with the utmost care.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometric technology, providing innovative voice biometrics solutions that enhance security and user experience for clients across various industries. Committed to innovation and excellence, Auraya Systems is dedicated to delivering secure and efficient technologies that empower businesses and protect users.

About Johanson Group LLP

Johanson Group LLP provides comprehensive compliance services, assisting organizations in navigating the complex landscape of regulatory requirements. With a focus on partnership and expertise, Johanson Group LLP ensures that clients achieve and maintain compliance, fostering secure and trustworthy business environments.