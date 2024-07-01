City Dental: Your Trusted Partner for Emergency Dental Care in Portland

Portland, OR, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — A sudden toothache, a chipped tooth, or a lost filling – dental emergencies can strike unexpectedly, causing pain and disruption. That’s why City Dental is proud to be your reliable source for prompt and effective emergency dental care in Portland.

“We understand that dental emergencies in Portland can be stressful and cause significant discomfort,” says Dr. Jason Bajuscak, dentist at City Dental. “That’s why we offer same-day appointments and extended hours to ensure you receive the care you need quickly and efficiently.”

City Dental provides a comprehensive range of emergency dental services, including:

Severe toothaches: Our experienced team will diagnose the cause of your pain and provide immediate relief options, followed by a treatment plan to address the underlying issue.

Chipped or cracked teeth: Depending on the severity, we can offer solutions like cosmetic bonding or crowns to restore your tooth's function and aesthetics.

Lost fillings: We understand the importance of addressing exposed teeth quickly. We can replace lost fillings promptly to prevent further decay and sensitivity.

Knocked-out teeth: Time is critical! We can offer guidance on preserving a knocked-out tooth and maximizing the chances of successful reimplantation.

Beyond emergency services, City Dental emphasizes preventative care:

“Regular dental checkups and cleanings are essential for maintaining good oral health and preventing emergencies in the first place,” says Dr. Jason Bajuscak. “We encourage everyone to schedule regular appointments for comprehensive examinations and cleanings.”

About City Dental

City Dental is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate dental care to Portland residents. With a team of experienced and dedicated dentists and staff, we offer a welcoming environment and a wide range of services to meet your dental needs.

Contact:

Dr. Jason Bajuscak

511 SW 10th Ave Suite 704, Portland, OR 97205, United States

+1 503-227-2883

https://maps.app.goo.gl/3YdAXku4FdzDGV7q9