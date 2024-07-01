Experience the Future of Dentistry: iTero® Imaging System Now at Summerlin Smiles

Las Vegas, NV, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Summerlin Smiles is thrilled to announce the addition of the revolutionary iTero® Imaging System to our state-of-the-art dental practice. This cutting-edge technology is set to transform the patient experience, providing unparalleled precision and comfort in dental care.

The iTero® Imaging System is renowned for its advanced digital scanning capabilities, offering a more efficient and accurate alternative to traditional dental impressions. This innovative system captures detailed 3D images of teeth and gums, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

Key Benefits of the iTero® Imaging System:

Comfort and Convenience: Say goodbye to messy, uncomfortable dental molds. The iTero® scanner provides a quick, non-invasive digital scan of your mouth in just minutes. Enhanced Precision: The highly detailed 3D images allow for more precise diagnoses and treatment plans, ensuring optimal outcomes for a wide range of dental procedures, including Invisalign®, crowns, bridges, and implants. Real-Time Visualization: Patients can see a detailed model of their teeth and gums in real time, providing a better understanding of their oral health and the proposed treatments. Improved Efficiency: Faster and more accurate scans reduce the need for multiple appointments, streamlining the treatment process and saving valuable time for both patients and practitioners.

Dr. Ton Lee, lead dentist at Summerlin Smiles, expressed her excitement about the new addition: “We are dedicated to providing our patients with the best dental care possible, and the iTero® Imaging System is a significant step forward in achieving that goal. This technology not only enhances the precision of our treatments but also improves the overall patient experience. We are excited to offer this advanced service to our community.”

Summerlin Smiles is committed to staying at the forefront of dental innovation, continually integrating the latest technologies to provide top-tier care. The introduction of the iTero® Imaging System underscores our dedication to enhancing patient comfort, treatment accuracy, and overall satisfaction.

To experience the future of dentistry with the iTero® Imaging System, schedule your appointment at Summerlin Smiles today. For more information, please visit our website at www.summerlinsmiles.com or contact our office at (702) 123-4567.

About Summerlin Smiles

Summerlin Smiles is a premier dental practice located in the heart of Summerlin, Las Vegas. Our team of experienced dental professionals is dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. We offer a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, utilizing the latest technology to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients.

Contact

Summerlin Smiles

Address: 1234 Smile Lane Las Vegas, NV 89135

Phone: 702-579-7645

Website: www.summerlinsmiles.com