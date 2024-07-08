Introducing the Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler: The Smart, Safe, and Stylish Way to Stay Cool

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — This summer, beat the heat with the Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler, the latest advancement in home cooling technology. Designed to provide an eco-friendly and efficient cooling solution, the AC-250 combines advanced features with a sleek design, making it an essential addition to any household.

Due to its bladeless design, the Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler is ideal for families, particularly those with children or pets. This feature ensures safety while providing a powerful cooling effect, transforming any room into a comfortable oasis.

Key features:

Bladeless Design: Delivers a smooth, therapeutic, and high-velocity air stream without the dangers of traditional blades, making it suitable for children and pets.

Energy Saving & Eco-Friendly: Unlike traditional air conditioners, the AC-250 does not use a compressor or chemical refrigerants, making it a healthier option for your home and the environment.

Removable 4.5L Water Tank: The large water tank is simple to fill and clean, allowing for hours of continuous cooling. Add ice or cold water for an extra burst of chill.

Four Air Speeds & Three Modes: Adjust the speed to low, medium, or high and switch between normal, sleep, and natural modes to suit your comfort needs.

12-Hour Timer and Remote Control: The remote control allows you to set the cooler to turn off automatically and adjust settings from up to 20 feet away.

In addition to its outstanding features, the Crownline AC-250 provides adequate room ventilation and is simple to maintain. Clean the filter once a month and check the water tank regularly, and you will have consistent, effective cooling.

Why keep waiting? The Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler lets you stay calm, intelligent, safe, and stylish. Make this summer more comfortable and enjoyable for you and your family.Anyone interested in wholesale prices can reach them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marrakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae