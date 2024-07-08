Experience Seamless Convenience with Automated Sliding Doors by DAC Automation

Staffordshire, UK, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — DAC Automation is thrilled to announce the launch of its new range of Automated Sliding Doors. These doors blend style and functionality, providing a sophisticated entry solution for modern spaces. Engineered for smooth operation, they enhance accessibility and add a touch of innovation to any environment.

Main Features and Benefits

Enhanced Accessibility

Our automated sliding doors offer seamless entry for all users, including those with mobility challenges. The hands-free operation ensures ease of access, and ADA compliance guarantees accessibility for everyone.

Energy Efficiency

These doors open and close quickly, reducing energy loss. Insulating materials like glass and metal further improve energy efficiency. Features such as low energy consumption operators help maintain building temperature, cutting down on energy costs.

Safety and Security

Equipped with presence sensors, our doors prevent accidents. The emergency breakout features ensure safe egress during power failures. For added security, options like retinal scanners, key switches, and card readers are available.

Customization Options

Choose from a variety of metal finishes and glass types. Our doors can integrate with existing control and fire alarm systems. Customizable features allow the doors to fit specific building requirements, enhancing both form and function.

Types of Automated Sliding Doors Available

Bi-Parting Sliding Doors

Ideal for high-traffic areas like retail stores and malls, bi-parting sliding doors feature two panels that open in the middle, providing excellent traffic management.

Telescopic Sliding Doors

Perfect for spaces that require larger openings without occupying much wall space, telescopic sliding doors have multiple panels that slide and stack compactly.

Curved Sliding Doors

Curved sliding doors offer a modern aesthetic, ideal for luxury environments. These doors slide into a curved track, creating a dramatic and elegant entrance.

Applications in Various Environments

Commercial Settings

Retail stores, shopping malls, and corporate offices benefit from enhanced aesthetic appeal and functionality. Our doors handle heavy traffic flow efficiently, making them ideal for commercial use.

Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals and clinics benefit from easy access and hygiene control. Hands-free operation helps mitigate the spread of germs, making these doors perfect for healthcare environments.

Transportation Hubs

Airports and train stations manage heavy traffic efficiently with our automated doors. They facilitate the smooth movement of people and luggage, enhancing overall efficiency.

Installation and Maintenance

Easy Installation

Our doors feature a plug-and-play installation process for quick setup. They can integrate with both new and existing systems, ensuring seamless compatibility.

Routine Maintenance

Regular cleaning of tracks and checking sensor functionality are crucial for optimal performance. Annual inspections by certified professionals ensure longevity and reliability.

Longevity

Designed to last over 20 years, our doors are made with high-quality materials for durability. Proper maintenance guarantees they remain a reliable part of your infrastructure.

About DAC Automation

DAC Automation is dedicated to providing innovative and reliable entry solutions. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction drives everything we do. Emphasizing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, we strive to meet the highest standards in the industry.