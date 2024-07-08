Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Set to Reach USD 14.53 Billion by 2034 at a 3.9% of CAGR

The Preparative and process chromatography market is expected to be a major growth industry, with a predicted value of USD 9.93 billion in 2024 and USD 14.53 billion by 2034. In spite of a moderate 3.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2034, the market is anticipated to rise significantly over the following ten years.

The rising use of chromatography techniques in a variety of industries, including as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, and environmental analysis, is reflected in this market expansion, despite the modest growth rate. The market is expected to grow further since chromatography is still essential to procedures involving separation and purification.

Mechanistic modeling techniques have also been made easier by notable advancements in scientific knowledge, analytical skills, and computing power in the biotechnology field. End users have taken a remarkable interest in the new, industrially applicable monoclonal antibody-cation exchange (CEX) technology.



Surge in Production Demands Drives Innovation: The ever-growing production demands within these end-use industries are further stimulating innovation and adoption of preparative and process chromatography solutions.

Multiple Industries Fuel Demand for Efficient Purification

Beyond monoclonal antibodies, preparative and process chromatography is experiencing a broader surge in demand across various sectors. This is driven by several trends:

Advancements in Chromatography Techniques: Technological innovations are constantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of chromatography methods.

Technological innovations are constantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of chromatography methods. Stricter Regulatory Requirements: Regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter standards, necessitating high-precision purification techniques like preparative and process chromatography.

Regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter standards, necessitating high-precision purification techniques like preparative and process chromatography. Growing Focus on Quality: Across industries like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food, the emphasis on superior product quality is intensifying. Preparative and process chromatography ensures this quality by delivering exceptional purification capabilities.

Innovation Fueled by Increasing Production Demands

The ever-growing production demands within these end-use industries are further accelerating the development and adoption of preparative and process chromatography solutions. As manufacturers strive to meet rising production targets, these advanced purification techniques become increasingly essential.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report

Gas chromatography forecasted to remain the most sought-out technique among end-users.

Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (CPC) is expected to metamorphose into a prominent alternative to purification processes owing to its high loading capacity and low solvent consumption.

Increased preference for Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) chromatography to channel a significant portion of revenue.

North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for over 60% of global market share

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market- Key Trends

Penetration of 3D printing has empowered market players to develop automated analytical methods, and the development of membrane-based 3D printed separation devices and other latest systems are bestowing substantial revenue opportunities.

Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FLPC) is gaining remarkable traction in the purification of biomolecules, thereby ensuring healthy overall growth.

Sprouting investments in emerging economies, especially Asia Pacific, is boosting the market growth.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market – Region-wise Outlook

North America to prevail as the largest regional market through the forecast period, ascribed to high funding for research in life sciences.

Europe is expected to remain the second most lucrative region owing to the strong presence of market players seeking collaborations and expansion.

South Asia and East Asia are projected to exhibit tremendous growth potential during the forecast period, backed by increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in China and India.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the preoperative and process chromatography market include Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Novasep Holding S.A.S, and Chiral Technologies, Inc. Market players are focusing on launching new products to strengthen their foothold, and are collaborating with other players to achieve the same.

On these lines, BIA Separations, in July 2020, signed agreements with IT Technologies Pte. Ltd., GeneX India Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. for the latter to distribute their products across Malaysia, Singapore, and India.

Key Segments:

By Product:

Preparative Chromatography Consumables Columns Reagents Resins Systems

Process Chromatography Consumable Column Reagent Resin System



By Chromatography Type:

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Paper Chromatography

Others

By End User:

Food Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Diagnostics

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

