Global Electrophoresis Market Projected to Reach USD 3,523.50 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5%

The global electrophoresis market is set to witness remarkable growth over the next decade, with its value expected to surge from USD 2,268.8 million in 2023 to a projected USD 3,523.50 million by 2033. This significant expansion is anticipated to be fueled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

A key driving force behind this projected growth is the escalating demand for capillary electrophoresis instruments, particularly in forensic laboratories. These advanced systems are revolutionizing laboratory workflows by introducing efficiencies that streamline processes. One notable feature is their ability to allow operators to queue new work while simultaneously analyzing another plate, thereby enhancing productivity and throughput.

Get Sample Latest Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15025

Surging advancements in the speed, precision, and sensitivity of electrophoresis equipment is contributing to its worldwide demand. Additionally, heightened requirement for innovative drugs and therapies due to increasing population suffering from chronic diseases is supplementing the sales of electrophoresis. Rising interest in research related to genes, DNA, and proteins is boosting the attractiveness of this market.

The market is predicted to observe a fast-paced startup ecosystem in emerging economies, due to the increasing influx of capital, which is predicted to contribute to increasing research activities and innovation of advanced technologies.

Key players are striving to shave sample processing costs and cost of ownership with consumable pricing. Thus, enhancing the adoption of electrophoresis instruments among end users. For increased revenue from the sales of electrophoresis instruments, key players are forecast to merge, acquire, or partner with other players.

“Rapidly increasing patients suffering from lifestyle and chronic disorders are creating a burden on healthcare systems. Thus, governments are investing in medical research and latest technologies for a robust healthcare setup. To appeal to the masses, key players of electrophoresis are focusing on reducing the cost of these instruments to drive accelerated sales,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Electrophoresis Market Report:

The United States is the leading market for electrophoresis, regionally as well as globally. The country is predicted to acquire a market share of 28.6% in 2023.

Within Europe, Germany is the top contender with a market share of 7% in 2023.

In Asia Pacific, India is estimated to account for a significant CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

Australia is a budding market for electrophoresis. The country is predicted to register a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.

Pharma and biotech companies are projected to acquire a share of 27% of overall electrophoresis market in 2023.

The reagents and consumables segment is forecast to obtain value share of 48.67% in 2023.

To Avail Checkout on Report, Click: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15025

Key Developments Taking Place in the Electrophoresis Market:

In October 2022, CMP Scientific Corp. announced that it has inked a co-marketing contract with Agilent Technologies to offer an integrated CE-MS solution to the pharmaceutical and life science industry. The agreement is aimed at the advancement of capillary electrophoresis to offer mass spectrometry solutions.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer to facilitate cutting-edge research in areas like infectious disease and gene editing. Capillary Electrophoresis (CE), which assists fragment analysis and Sanger sequencing is a critical tool to improve clinical research. The SeqStudio Flex Genetic Analyzer offers superior-quality CE technology with data precision and dependable performance.

In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific revealed that it has signed a contract with Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd to boost therapeutic development with the help of cutting-edge protein analysis.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Hoefer, Inc. (Harvard Biosciences)

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

SCIEX

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

TBG Diagnostic Ltd

Cleaver Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Eurogentec

Sebia Group

Analytik Jena

Lonza Group

Key Market Segments Covered in Electrophoresis Market Research:

By Product:

Instruments Horizontal Systems Vertical Systems Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Automatic Electrophoresis Systems

Reagents and Consumables Gel Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Agarose Gel Electrophoresis Others Buffers & Others

Software

By End-use Industry:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CROs and CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get Complete Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrophoresis-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube