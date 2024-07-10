Future Electronics Will Host Team Building Workshop on Improv Comedy

Montreal, Quebec, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce an upcoming team-building workshop—hosted by the Learning & Development department—that will focus on the benefits of improv comedy.

This innovative workshop aims to enrich the lives of employees, strengthen their interpersonal relationships, and provide an overall experience of fun for all involved.

The first session is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, and will be held at Future Electronics’ headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The workshop will last approximately 90 minutes, with 15 minutes dedicated to a presentation on the benefits of improv comedy, followed by a series of engaging improv exercises.

“Our team is thrilled to participate in the improv team comedy team-building event. We believe that laughter is the best medicine, and we’re excited to strengthen our teamwork and creativity in a fun and light-hearted atmosphere,” said Future Electronics’ Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing Georgia Genovezos.

Future Electronics’ Web Support Customer Service Advocate Lonny Goffman will share insights on how improv comedy can enhance various skills such as confidence, listening skills, quick-thinking and decision-making, empathy, problem-solving abilities, and stress relief. Lonny has been studying, performing and producing improv comedy content for over 2 years, but has been a lifelong patron and fan of the genre.

“Improv comedy reveals your inner extrovert while melting away insecurities with spontaneous fun,” said Lonny, when asked about his upcoming improv session. “I’m so excited to be offering this workshop to my Future Electronics’ Family. Performing improv comedy has changed my life for the better and I can’t wait to share this gift with the rest of the company.”

The inaugural workshop will be offered to the Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Team, with limited spaces available to the first 16 participants who sign up. Future Electronics plans to extend this initiative to other departments in the future, aiming to offer the workshop on a monthly basis.

Future Electronics is committed to fostering a positive and engaging workplace culture. By integrating improv comedy into their team building activities, the company hopes to provide employees with valuable tools that can be applied in their personal and professional lives. This initiative underscores Future Electronics’ dedication to continuous learning and development, ensuring that their teams are well-equipped to thrive in a dynamic and ever-evolving industry.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

