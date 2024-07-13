Hong Kong’s Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) Now Accepts New Applicants

Hong Kong, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Hong Kong has long been a global hub for business and finance, attracting individuals and companies from around the world. Now, with the introduction of the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES), obtaining residency in this vibrant city has become more accessible.

The CIES offers a pathway to residency for eligible individuals who make a significant investment in Hong Kong. Applicants must meet specific criteria, including demonstrating a substantial net worth and investing a minimum amount in permissible asset classes.

What are the benefits of choosing Hong Kong?

Thriving Economy: Benefit from Hong Kong's robust and competitive economy, known for its free market principles and business-friendly environment.

Strategic Location: Positioned at the heart of Asia, Hong Kong offers unparalleled access to the region's burgeoning markets and opportunities.

International Lifestyle: Enjoy a cosmopolitan lifestyle in a city renowned for its cultural diversity, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant arts and culinary scenes.

The CIES application process involves several steps:

Net Worth Assessment: Applicants must undergo a thorough assessment to verify their financial standing and eligibility. Visa Application and Investment: Upon passing the assessment, applicants can apply for a visa to enter Hong Kong and make their designated investment. Residency Visa and Extension: Successful investors are granted a residency visa, renewable upon meeting the program’s requirements. Path to Permanent Residency: After a period of continuous residence and maintaining the investment, applicants can apply for permanent residency in Hong Kong.

Navigating the complexities of immigration processes requires careful planning and expert guidance. Consulting with experienced immigration lawyers can significantly streamline the application process and increase the likelihood of a successful outcome.

