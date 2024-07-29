Student Apartments Near Towson University – Exceptional Living Experience

Towson, Maryland, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Altus Towson Row offers premier student apartments near Towson University, providing an exceptional living experience just a short walk from campus. This modern housing option is designed to meet the needs of students, offering convenience, comfort, and style in one of the best locations in town.

Student apartments near Towson University come fully equipped with top-notch amenities. Each apartment features private bedrooms and bathrooms, fully furnished living spaces, hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents can also enjoy high-speed internet and flat-panel TVs, ensuring a connected and comfortable lifestyle.

In addition to the outstanding apartment features, student apartments near Towson University boasts an array of community amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. These include a swimming pool, elevated courtyards with grilling stations and fire pits, a rooftop terrace with stunning views of Towson University, and a clubroom with a TV lounge and gaming area. The fitness center with a yoga room and the business center with printing services cater to both relaxation and productivity. With covered parking, a shuttle service to Morgan State University, and a prime location within walking distance to various local hotspots, it is an ideal choice for students.

For more information on Altus Towson Row’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (667) 213-6231.

About Altus Towson Row: Altus Towson Row provides high-quality student housing serving Towson University and Morgan State University. Located in the heart of Towson Row, it offers modern, fully furnished apartments with a complete lifestyle package, including state-of-the-art amenities and a prime location.

Company Name: Altus Towson Row

Address: 22 W Susquehanna Avenue

City: Towson

State: Maryland

Zip code: 21204

Phone number: (667) 213-6231