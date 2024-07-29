3 Bedroom Apartments Mount Pleasant – Student-Friendly 3 Bedroom Apartments in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, Michigan, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech Mount Pleasant offers top-quality student housing, providing a perfect blend of comfort and accessibility for CMU students. The community ensures students are close to campus while enjoying the benefits of off-campus living. It offers spacious apartments and townhomes designed to support a well-rounded student lifestyle.

Featuring spacious 3 bedroom apartments, 3 bedroom apartments in Mount Pleasant is designed to meet the needs of today’s students. Each apartment offers modern amenities such as in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and hardwood-style flooring. Students benefit from private bathrooms. Optional furniture packages and upgraded townhomes with granite counters and stainless steel appliances are available.

When searching for the ideal student living experience, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Mount Pleasant excels with spacious, well-designed apartments and vibrant community amenities. The community offers an engaging student lifestyle with amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with sun deck, indoor basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Residents enjoy a clubhouse with a media lounge, private study rooms, and green spaces for outdoor activities.

For more information about Copper Beech Mount Pleasant’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (989) 282-7650.

About Copper Beech Mount Pleasant: Copper Beech Mount Pleasant is a premier student housing community serving Central Michigan University. This community provides a full set of amenities, ensuring a comfortable, convenient, and engaging living environment for CMU students. With its commitment to quality living, it is an ideal place for students to thrive both academically and socially.

Company Name: Copper Beech Mount Pleasant

Address: 4750 E Blue Grass Road

City: Mount Pleasant

State: Michigan

Zip code: 48858

Phone number: (989) 282-7650