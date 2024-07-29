Celebrating 35 Years of Dedication: Nalini Nandlall’s Journey at Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics proudly celebrates the remarkable 35-year career of Nalini Nandlall, whose journey from Trinidad and Tobago to Canada has been one of dedication, growth, and community impact.

Nalini’s story began when she immigrated to Canada 35 years ago. Her second interview in the country led her to Future Electronics, where she secured her first job in the account payables department at one of Future Electronic’s brick and mortar stores.

“34 years later, I can say it was one of the best decisions of my life,” Nalini said, reflecting back on her decision to join Future Electronics.

Since then, Nalini has held various positions throughout the company, including her current role as a Strategic Account Manager—where she continually demonstrates extensive experience and unwavering commitment to the company.

Besides providing Nalini with training resources throughout her career, (including FIST and FAST training, corporate visits, and Dale Carnegie courses), Future Electronics is proud to have supported two families with severely disabled children that Nalini met on a trip back to her home country.

After making an appeal to the company, Nalini was able to help provide essential items such as a walking aid, sofa, stove, diapers, and a wheelchair, bringing immeasurable joy and relief to these families.

Future Electronics extends its heartfelt congratulations to Nalini Nandlall on this significant milestone and looks forward to many more years of shared success.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###