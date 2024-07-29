Cholesterol Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Expected to Reach USD 445.3 Million by 2033 at a 4.7% of CAGR

The global cholesterol active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is set for significant growth, with an expected valuation of USD 280.6 million in 2023. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated value of USD 445.3 million by 2033.

The growth of the cholesterol API market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cholesterol-related health conditions and the rising demand for effective treatment options. The market is characterized by the dominance of animal-derived sources, which held a substantial market share of approximately 52.38% in 2022.

The anticipated surge in the worldwide market for medications that lower cholesterol serves as a reminder of the growing importance and awareness of cholesterol control in the medical community. Cardiovascular diseases continue to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, which is driving rising demand for cholesterol-lowering medications. This presents a compelling opportunity for research and development funding from pharmaceutical industry participants, encouraging innovation and accessibility in the production of cholesterol APIs.

Growth in Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs is Driven by Innovation:

Significant progress has been made in the development of medications that decrease cholesterol in recent years. Regulatory bodies have authorized novel medication classes, including selective cholesterol absorption inhibitors, bile acid sequestrants, and PCSK9 inhibitors. Clinical trials using these medications have shown encouraging results in reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. The need for the APIs that enable these drugs is fueled by this innovation in pharmaceuticals.

Government Programs Encourage Control of Cholesterol:

The increasing prevalence of CVDs is being actively addressed by governments and healthcare institutions around the world. Programs for screening for cholesterol, public awareness campaigns, and attempts to increase accessibility for cholesterol-lowering drugs are among the initiatives. The demand for cholesterol APIs has surged as a direct result of these initiatives.

Competitive Landscape:

There are many different firms in the highly fragmented worldwide cholesterol API market. In order to address the increasing demand from consumers and broaden their clientele, these businesses are employing several tactics such mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, cooperative efforts, and the introduction of new products.

The following are a few recent changes in the worldwide cholesterol API market:

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Korea and AB-BIOTICS collaborated in June 2023 to launch probiotics in South Korea that have benefits beyond enhancing intestinal health. Assisting people in controlling their cholesterol levels is its main goal. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved it as the first probiotic product. The South Korean market is renowned for being more open to using probiotics for a range of medical applications.

ProBiotix Health introduced a dual-action cholesterol pill in May 2023. This novel tablet lowers the absorption of dietary cholesterol while simultaneously assisting the liver in removing cholesterol from the bloodstream.

In May 2022, Sun Pharma revealed that its fully-owned subsidiary is going to soon introduce a new oral medication called Bempedoic Acid in India. This drug is specifically designed to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels. The subsidiary plans to market the drug in India using the brand name Brillo.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Evkeeza in February 2021 to be used in conjunction with other treatments aimed at lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels. Notably, Evkeeza is the first FDA-approved medication that binds to and inhibits the function of angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3), an essential protein involved in the metabolism of lipids.

The signing of an R&D collaboration agreement to strengthen their position in the field of lipid nanoparticles (LNP) formulations was announced by CordenPharma and Wacker in December 2021.

Centrient Pharmaceuticals, a top supplier of sustainable antibiotics and next-generation statins, began producing its innovative statins manufacturing facility in June 2021. To help satisfy the increasing demand for Rosuvastatin and Atorvastatin APIs, the business plans to quadruple its statin production capacity.

Key Market Players

Merck KGaA

Cayman Chemical Company (Matreya)

CordenPharma

Croda International Plc (Avanti)

NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation

Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Dishman Group

Hänseler AG

Caesar & Loretz GmbH

Fisher Scientific Co, LLC (Thermo Fisher)

Cholesterol API Market Outlook by Category:

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Synthetic

By Manufacturing Process:

GMP

Non – GMP

By End User:

RNA Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

