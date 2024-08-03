Premier Oxford Student Apartments at Annex Offering Modern Living Near Campus

Oxford, Ohio, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Annex, a premier student housing option in Oxford, offers a unique blend of convenience and luxury for students. Located just minutes from the campus, Annex provides easy access to the university, local dining, shopping, and entertainment options, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a vibrant college experience. Its prime location ensures that students can enjoy the best of Oxford’s vibrant community while maintaining proximity to their academic commitments.

The apartments at Annex are designed with students’ needs in mind, offering a range of amenities that ensure comfort and functionality. Each apartment features spacious layouts, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, high-speed internet, and in-unit laundry facilities. The stylish interiors are complemented by premium finishes, including hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, and contemporary furniture.

In addition to the high-quality apartment amenities, Annex boasts an array of community features that foster a strong sense of community and support student well-being. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, study lounges, and social spaces for gatherings and events. The property also offers secure access, on-site management, and maintenance services, ensuring a safe and hassle-free living experience.

For more information about Annex’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (567) 587-1601.

About Annex: Annex is a leading provider of student housing in Oxford, known for its exceptional amenities, modern design, and prime location near the campus. With a commitment to providing students with a comfortable and convenient living experience, Annex continues to be a top choice for students seeking quality off-campus housing.

