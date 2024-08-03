One “Target” for a Month: Creative Biolabs Features TNFRSF9

Shirley, NY, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — The growing interest in TNFRSF9 (also known as CD137, 4-1BB) stems from its role as a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells, which can enhance immune responses against tumors. Research has shown that activating TNFRSF9 can significantly boost the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies. To synchronize with recent industry news highlighting the potential of TNFRSF9-targeted therapies to overcome the limitations of existing treatments and deliver durable anti-tumor responses, Creative Biolabs specifies their anti-TNFRSF9 engineered antibodies in the monthly briefing.

I: Leading in with the Omnipresent Hi-Affi™

“First of all, a short overview of our Hi-Affi™ platform to get you a clearer picture of our antibody performance,” according to the scientist delivering the presentation, “which is a concert of advanced DNA technologies and powerful cell-free expression systems.”

Almost all production work of recombinant antibodies is run by the Hi-Affi™ platform, covering antibodies of different working modalities (blocking, neutralizing, etc.), antibodies against divergent targets (epitope-specific, mRNA encoded, etc.), and antibodies originated from different species (chicken, rabbit, etc.), with which the yielding reagents will be validated to have over 98% purity, high affinity, and reproducibility.

II: Catalog presentation

The scientist revealed a list of their research-use-only antibodies that are readily available for global delivery, and announced that the list is growing to cover more isotypes and more validated applications.

* Rat Anti-TNFRSF9 Recombinant Antibody

* Recombinant Mouse Anti-Human TNFRSF9 Antibody

* Hamster Anti-TNFRSF9 Recombinant Antibody

* Rat Anti-TNFRSF9 Recombinant Antibody

* Rat Anti-TNFRSF9 Recombinant Antibody

* Human Anti-TNFRSF9 Recombinant Antibody

* Human Anti-TNFRSF9 Recombinant Antibody

III: Case study: urelumab—a therapeutic breakthrough

Furthermore, a candidate that had received its final clinical results not a while ago was discussed—urelumab, an agonistic antibody targeting 4-1BB, making it a valuable tool in the fight against cancer. Two studies that evaluated urelumab in combination with cetuximab or nivolumab in patients with select, advanced solid tumors were reported in the paper.

“For relevant studies, we have anti-human 4-1BB recombinant antibodies,” the scientist added, “which have been validated to be positive against native human antigen. Tested data are provided on the product page to help researchers know more about how they work in specific assays, like WB and ELISA.”

IV: Outlook

Creative Biolabs prides itself on its commitment to innovation and collaboration and is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing TNFRSF9-targeted therapies.

“As the research community continues to explore the full potential of such critical factors in immunotherapy, we remain dedicated to driving scientific progress.” The scientist summarized.

