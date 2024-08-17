Future Electronics’ Digital Marketing Team Supports Local School Supply Drive

Montreal, Quebec, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is proud to highlight the success and dedication of its Digital Marketing & E-Commerce team in supporting Overture with the Arts’ (OWTA) first annual school supply drive, Supplies for Success.

Organized by OWTA, a local non-profit organization that supports children and the arts, the event aimed to provide essential school supplies to children from low-income households in the West Island of Montreal. The drive ran from June 17 to July 20, during which Future Electronics’ Digital Marketing & E-Commerce team rallied together and collected over $650 worth of school supplies.

“We want to equip students with tools that will help them succeed in the classroom” says Akilah Newton, OWTA founder and Executive Director. “When a child looks good on the outside they’ll feel even better on the inside. We hope that the new school bags and supplies that we’ve provided to 100 children will boost their confidence as they get ready for a new school year.”

Their efforts ensured that local school children received everything they needed to start the academic year successfully. The items ranged from backpacks and lunch boxes to pencils and erasers, covering the needs of both elementary and high school students.

“These kids are the next generation of thinkers, and they need the resources to succeed in school… If we can help them have one less worry and help them focus, then we have accomplished so much,” said Nermeen Elkady, Communications Manager at Future Electronics.

“Empowering young minds begins with the tools they need to succeed,” added Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing. “Together, we can give every child the chance to thrive and achieve their dreams.”

Future Electronics takes pride in its employees and consistently encourages them to excel in both their personal and professional lives, while actively supporting initiatives just like these that positively impact our community.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###