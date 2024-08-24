National Store L.L.C. Announces Exclusive Preorder Offers on Canon’s Latest Cameras

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — National Store L.L.C., the premier distributor of Canon products in the UAE, is pleased to unveil a limited-time preorder offer for Canon’s latest and most advanced cameras. Photography enthusiasts and professionals can now secure the newly launched Canon EOS R1 Mark, Canon EOS R5 Mark II Body, and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II with RF 24-105mm Lens kit at exceptional prices, complete with exclusive bonuses. This offer is available at all Canon stores and authorised electronics outlets across the UAE.

Preorder Offers:

Canon EOS R1 Mark : AED 25,999

Preorder Bonus : Receive a complimentary LP-E19 battery and enjoy a 25% discount on RF lenses.

Preorder Bonus : Receive a complimentary LP-E6P battery and enjoy a 25% discount on RF lenses.

Preorder Bonus: Receive a complimentary LP-E6P battery and enjoy a 25% discount on RF lenses.

These offers present a unique opportunity to own Canon’s state-of-the-art imaging technology, designed to push the boundaries of photography. The Canon EOS R1 Mark and EOS R5 Mark II models represent the pinnacle of Canon’s innovation, delivering superior image quality, advanced autofocus, and robust performance across a range of shooting environments. These cameras are ideal for capturing everything from high-speed action to intricate details in low-light conditions.

Key Benefits of Preordering:

Exclusive Preorder Bonuses : Customers who preorder will receive a free high-performance battery, ensuring extended shooting capabilities, alongside a significant discount on RF lenses, enhancing the value of their investment.

: Customers who preorder will receive a free high-performance battery, ensuring extended shooting capabilities, alongside a significant discount on RF lenses, enhancing the value of their investment. Early Access to Cutting-Edge Technology : Be among the first to experience Canon’s latest breakthroughs in camera technology, ensuring you stay ahead in the competitive world of photography.

: Be among the first to experience Canon’s latest breakthroughs in camera technology, ensuring you stay ahead in the competitive world of photography. Widespread Availability: The preorder offer is available at all Canon stores and authorised electronics outlets throughout the UAE, making it easy for customers to take advantage of these exclusive deals.

About National Store L.L.C.:

National Store L.L.C. is a leading distributor of Canon products in the UAE, renowned for offering a wide array of high-quality imaging solutions. Committed to customer satisfaction, National Store L.L.C. provides exceptional service and support, ensuring that photographers and videographers have access to the best tools available.

For more information or to place your preorder, visit National Store’s website or contact us at +971 4 353 5365 or via email at info@nationalstore.ae.

Contact Details:

National Store L.L.C.

Address: JK Group – Marrakesh 17th Street, Umm Ramool, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 284

Phone Number: +971 4 353 5365

Company Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae

Company Website: https://nationalstore.ae/