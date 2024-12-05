Textile Recycling Market Forecast: Projected Growth and Market Drivers for 2024

The global textile recycling market size was valued at USD 4,632.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. The rising environmental concern about textile waste production and growing social awareness about textile recycling is expected to propel the market growth.According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 5% of landfill space is occupied by textile waste. The U.S. produces an average of 25 billion pounds of textiles yearly or around 82 pounds per citizen. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for textile recycling over the forecast period. Textile waste recycling provides environmental sustainability. Upcycling is a potential recycling approach that maximizes resource conservation of water, raw materials, and energy and minimizes the environmental impact. Furthermore, textile recycling lessens the environmental effect compared to textile incineration and landfill disposal. By replacing items made from primary resources, resource recovery can result in considerable environmental advantages. All the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the National Council of Textile Organization of the U.S., the textile industry in the U.S. is one of the largest producers of textile-related products in the world. Moreover, the waste generated from discarded textiles amounts to a large quantity in the U.S. According to the Council for Textile Recycling, the average citizen throws away approximately 70 pounds of textiles annually in the country. These aforementioned factors are expected to propel the demand for textile recycling in the coming years.

Global Textile Recycling Market Report Segmentation:

Material Insights

The cotton material segment led the market and accounted for 69.7% of the global textile recycling revenue share in 2022. Recycled cotton reduces textile waste and uses considerably fewer resources than conventional or organic cotton, making it a sustainable option. Due to its considerable demand and utilization in clothing and other textiles, cotton is one of the biggest contributors to textile waste. In the textile sector, wool apparel has better intrinsic durability and longer shelf life.

Tyton BioSciences created a water-based hydrothermal solution to recycle garments made of cotton, polyester, and polycotton blends. Their low-impact method removes the cotton from polyester by disassembling it into its monomer components, allowing it to be reassembled into new polyester while preserving the cellulose integrity for use in Man Made Cellulosic Fibres (MMCFs) as a replacement for new tree pulp. Moreover, Tyton BioSciences closed USD 8 million in funding in 2022, which is expected to be used to speed up its path to commercialization. The round was led by Tin Shed Ventures, the investment arm of the clothing company, Patagonia.

Source Insights

The apparel waste segment accounted for 28.9% of the global textile recycling revenue in 2022. It consists of waste produced by the leftover fabric during the manufacturing, rejected/damaged garments, and post-consumer discarded clothes, and shoes, among others. Over the last two decades, the average lifespan of a new garment has reduced significantly, resulting in more waste products from the apparel industry. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for the textile recycling of apparel.

Home furnishing waste consists of textile waste generated from pillows, carpets, rugs, bedsheets, curtains, and sofas. Increasing disposable income across the world has resulted in increased spending and frequent buying of these products, simultaneously giving rise to the generation of home furnishing waste. Factors such as population expansion, an increase in the variety of home furnishings available, and an improvement in living standards contribute to global home furnishing consumption, which generates a substantial amount of post-industrial and post-consumer home furnishing waste. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for the recycling of home furnishing waste.

Process Insights

The mechanical segment led the market share and accounted for 70.8% market revenue share in 2022. This is mainly attributed to a large number of players in the market recycling textiles using mechanical process comparatively more than the chemical process. The benefits of using these yarns processed through the mechanical process include the reduced need for chemical processing in the dyeing process because the fibers have color from the previous dyeing, making the entire process waterless.

Mechanical recycling technologies are the topmost CO2-friendly, with a potential reduction of 60%- 90% among all fiber types on spun fiber levels. Furthermore, the company, Recover, from Spain accurately sorts through various types of cotton textile waste to produce high-quality, mechanically recycled cotton fibers. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive the mechanical process for textile recycling over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Europe region led the textile recycling industry and accounted for 29.6% of the global revenue share in 2022. The market in the region is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to surging support from governments of the countries and an increasing number of initiatives related to recycling. The Waste and Resources Action Program (WRAP) registered in the UK and operational across Europe with the support of local governments and private firms, promotes the recycling of waste, including textile waste in the region.

In Europe; Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Poland are the biggest market for recycled apparel. Italy is a well-known hub for the recycling of textiles and is the capital of textile recycling. Over a hundred companies have joined the Italian Textile and Recycling Association, located in Prato, Italy, where traditionally, old rugs and clothes are collected from all over the world and converted into yarn.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global market is still niche and at a developing stage. The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of small-scale key players. Key strategies opted by the key players include technological development, expansion, and merger and acquisitions, to increase revenue generation and market share.

In April 2023, Zara partnered with Circ to launch a womenswear collection made with recycled polyester and lyocell separated from blended textile waste. Furthermore, in June 2020, the PET recycling facility of AG Resinas Ltda. Was acquired by Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited through one of its subsidiaries. The company acquired a 100% equity stake. AG Resinas is located in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, and processes post-consumer PET into recycled flakes and pellets of PET. Some prominent players in the global textile recycling market include:

Worn again technologies

Lenzing Group

Birla Cellulose

BLS Ecotech

The Woolmark Company

iinouiio Ltd

Ecotex Group

The Boer Group

Unifi, Inc.

Textile Recycling International

Hyosung Group

Martex Fiber

RenewCell

Pistoni S.r.l.

RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH.



