AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent Suite of Leading-edge Debt Collection Software Solutions at 2024 NCBA Connect

FOLSOM, CA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — AgreeYa Solutions, a global leader in software, solutions and services is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 National Creditors Bar Association (NCBA) Connect conference, to be held from October 21st to 24th at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. At Booth #32, AgreeYa’s experts will be available to discuss how their innovative Cogent suite is revolutionizing debt collection processes for organizations worldwide.

Throughout the event, AgreeYa’s product specialists will provide insights into the advanced features of Cogent, CogentCollect, and CogentConnect, showcasing how these solutions enable businesses to automate, optimize, and streamline their debt management processes(including managing collections and receivables), while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

Cogent Suite of Advanced Debt Collection Software Solutions

Cogent serves as the core of the suite, offering an award-winning, AI-powered debt collection software and litigation management solution. With hyperautomation capabilities and a robust rules engine, Cogent empowers organizations to manage collections and receivables, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations such as FDCPA, CFPB, and Reg F. Whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, Cogent provides unparalleled flexibility and efficiency, making it a trusted solution for agencies and law firms.

The suite also includes CogentCollect, a smart, subscription-based SaaS that enhances collection processes with omnichannel management, integrated payments, and claims management. Built for fast onboarding and scalable to meet business needs, CogentCollect helps organizations reduce manual efforts and increase recovery rates through automation.

Meanwhile, CogentConnect, a self-service consumer debt collection software portal, empowers consumers to take control of their debt repayment journey. Cloud and mobile-enabled for seamless, anytime-anywhere access, CogentConnect facilitates payments, document uploads, and real-time notifications. This user-centric platform reduces collection costs and follow-up efforts, while boosting compliance and improving customer satisfaction.

“Cogent is continuously evolving to meet the needs of organizations in the ever-changing debt collection landscape. Our suite of solutions, supported by our Managed Services and prompt customer support, provides cost-effective and highly configurable tools that automate and optimize collection processes,” said Arindam Ray Chaudhury, Product Owner, AgreeYa Solutions.

AgreeYa’s Cogent suite has been helping over 200 collection agencies, law firms, asset-buying companies, creditors, vendor affiliates, and ARM professionals to streamline operations, improve compliance, and reduce costs.

About AgreeYa Solutions

AgreeYa Solutions is a global leader in software, solutions, and services, delivering innovative technologies that enable digital transformation. With a focus on AI, automation, and cloud-based solutions, AgreeYa helps organizations optimize operations, enhance compliance, and achieve sustainable growth.

