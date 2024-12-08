Dr. Brigitte Eaton Releases ‘It’s Not Alright with the Modern-Day Ites’ – A Prophetic Watchman Guide

New York, USA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Brigitte “BRE” Eaton, founder of Global International Faith Forever Ministries, has published her latest book, It’s Not Alright with the Modern-Day Ites: A Prophetic Watchman Guide from a Biblical Lense. This prophetic work offers deep insight into modern-day spiritual adversaries likened to the ancient enemies of Israel mentioned in the Bible. Through biblical teachings and personal revelations, Dr. Eaton shares strategies for overcoming these enemies with the power of Christ.

The book, inspired during the global pandemic, reflects on demonic spiritual adversaries—referred to as the “Ites”—that seek to derail believers today. Drawing from her experience in spiritual warfare, Dr. Eaton provides a balanced, Bible-centered guide on the relevance of these ancient foes and offers strategies for overcoming them through prayer and the Word of God.

It’s Not Alright with the Modern-Day Ites serves as a valuable resource for those involved in spiritual warfare, prophetic ministries, and anyone facing personal or national spiritual challenges. It is available now for purchase.https://a.co/d/dWBMImF