Consolidated Chassis Management Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

Rockaway, NJ, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 82% of employees said it’s a great place to work—25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“At CCM, we are proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, an honor that reflects our unwavering commitment to cultivating a strong company culture. This award is based on the valuable feedback from our employees, highlighting our focus on creating a positive work environment where everyone feels valued and empowered,” said Deborah Langdon, SVP Human Resources of CCM.

Deborah continued: “We believe in providing ample opportunities for growth and advancement, fostering an atmosphere where each team member can thrive both

personally and professionally. This recognition reinforces our dedication to building a workplace that inspires collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect.”

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that CCM stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.