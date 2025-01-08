CoreTigo’s Industrial Wireless Automation Solutions Enhance the Rockwell Automation Ecosystem

Grand Rapids, MI, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ —

CoreTigo returns to display its IO-Link Wireless technology, and its broad array of applications for advanced industrial automation at Rockwell Automation Fair 2024, November 18-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in California.

At Rockwell Automation Fair, CoreTigo will feature its technology, products, solutions, and applications at Booth 1248. Over the past year, some notable success stories and deployments have been implemented by CoreTigo worldwide across various industries, including Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Logistics, and other discrete manufacturing operations. These will be featured and discussed by its team at Automation Fair 2024. Visit CoreTigo to learn more about how IO-Link Wireless is enabling machines and production lines to do more. Some of these success stories include:

• Independent Cart Technology & Transport Track Systems:

IO-Link Wireless was an integral component for Rotzinger PharmaPack’s adaptive packaging machine (as can be seen in this video), enabling multiple package types and product designs, with automatic changeover – all while in constant motion. Rockwell Automation’s iTRAK system was also equipped with IO-Link Wireless which was instrumental for PFM to create fast and agile packaging machines for a fine-handled food product, by a world-known manufacturer, as was recently discussed at PartnerNetwork Conference EMEA 2024. Both of these also consisted of VAHLE Group’s Contactless Power solutions, enabling the combination of wireless & contactless for full flexibility and agility.

• IIOT & Condition Monitoring:

Using IO-Link Wireless, CoreTigo offers clients a simple and cost-effective way to retrofit their production floors, allowing hundreds of counting points to be added seamlessly. The combination of Raven’s and CoreTigo’s technologies provides a comprehensive, contextual overview of production inefficiencies and losses. This eliminates the need for manual counts and enhances workstation mobility. Raven then analyzes data from operators and existing manufacturing systems, capturing insights into how people and machines spend time on the production floor and accounting for 100% of production time. An additional notable solution, with Emerson for energy conservation and improved sustainability, utilized CoreTigo’s products for both wireless connectivity and edge computing. This allowed for easy deployment, providing complete visibility and control over the air compression required by the machines at any given time, reducing energy consumption, improved maintenance, and cost savings. By utilizing CoreTigo’s TigoGateway 1TE, machine retrofit is made simple and cost-effective by establishing seamless and secure connectivity from everywhere in a facility, providing MQTT publishing up to cloud applications. The TigoGateway also enables to apply business logic and intelligence at the edge, along with real-time control abilities of actuators and devices.

• Rotating Units:

Rotating components pose a challenge for industrial communication and require special consideration, usually translating into expensive sliprings. IO-Link Wireless is a perfect fit for replacing slip rings in rotary units as can be seen with Machine Builder Pedrini, who integrated it into its machines, enabling consistent and reliable communication, while reducing costs, as seen in this video. In addition, Servomotor specialist Siboni integrated CoreTigo’s technology directly into its new servomotor line, as demonstrated in this video, creating a robust wireless motor line that enables benefits such as real-time wireless control, compatibility with any automation system, and effective data management.

• Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems:

IO-Link Wireless also enables automated warehouse systems with advanced capabilities due to its speed, reliability, and ease of deployment. Eurofork combined CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless solution into its stacker crane conveying unit and box-holding grippers, enabling simultaneous handling of multiple boxes with different dimensions, fewer cables, less wear and tear, and complexity reduction, as illustrated in this video.

CoreTigo & the Rockwell Automation Ecosystem

CoreTigo’s display at the expo will include live demonstrations of its products and abilities, including a wireless and contactless iTRAK smart conveying system showcasing its contribution to Independent Cart Technology (ICT). The system integrates CoreTigo’s wireless communication along with VAHLE’s contactless power, built onto an iTRAK system, resulting in the ultimate flexible and agile machine. This machine enables real-time control of numerous actuators independently on each cart, while in constant high-speed motion.

CoreTigo’s successful partnership with Rockwell Automation manifests itself in several aspects, including the Rockwell Automation Technology Partner of the Year 2023 EMEA awarded to CoreTigo, and other successful collaborations.

Visitors of Rockwell Automation Fair are encouraged to schedule a personal meeting with CoreTigo’s on-site team, through CoreTigo’s official website by clicking here.

Prior to Rockwell Automation Fair, CoreTigo will showcase its industrial wireless automation solutions at SPS 2024, at Messe Nuremberg, Germany, via its wide array of partners. There, attendees will have another opportunity to see how CoreTigo’s technology enhances industrial automation for numerous purposes and partners by leveraging its IO-Link Wireless technology. For more details click here.

About IO-Link Wireless

IO-Link Wireless is a deterministic, low latency (5 msec) and low synchronization rates (10’s of micro seconds), highly-reliable and scalable universal wireless communication protocol. Based on the IO-Link IEC 61131-9 standard, it is designed specifically for factory automation, coexisting with other networks – both wired and wireless.

