Data Fabric Market 2030: The Shift Towards Sustainable Data Practices

The global data fabric market size is expected to reach USD 8.49 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2030. In an extensive data system, data fabric is one of the most significant architectures, providing seamless, real-time integration and access across diversified data silos. There is a considerable growth opportunity in the market that will revolutionize how data is collected, analyzed, and managed.

Data analytics and big data play a more significant role in driving the growth of the global market since they integrate disparate sources of data and provide analytics on them. As data accessibility and business agility become more critical, there is an increase in the adoption of data fabric platforms, which give tools access to data through a wide range of interfaces. However, a lack of data fabric awareness and the absence of a skilled workforce are some factors that hamper the market’s growth to a certain extent. In addition, digitalization is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth of data fabrics in emerging economies worldwide.

Traditional programs could be replaced by experiences powered by metadata owing to an accurate data fabric. Although the end user may not recognize the distinction between such experiences and APIs, developing the architecture is easy. The data fabric’s network effects, such as data catalog, data integration, and data management, are its most promising feature. A genuine data fabric improves efficiency as it is used more frequently.

The COVID-19 epidemic has only accelerated the market for data fabric’s strategic orientation. Data and analytics executives understand that they require automation help rather than continuing to invest in human data integration. Teams that integrate data are constantly changing. The volume of data and, thus, the number of requirements for data integration are increasing exponentially even as team sizes are decreasing. This disparity between supply and demand shows that automation and augmentation must be urgently prioritized. The data fabric architectural design, a crucial use case for this year, must be given increased attention to supporting augmented data integration.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The significant factors contributing to the market’s development include increasing volume and variety of business data

Government regulations and data security abiding laws are expected to act as a catalyst in driving the fraud detection and security management segment

Data fabric utilizes ML capabilities of data integration, knowledge graphs, and active metadata enabling faster access to trusted data across distributed landscapes

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing AI and ML adoption across the industries in the region is expected to support the growth

Grand View Research has segmented the global data fabric market based on component, deployment, type, enterprise size, business applications, industry, and region:

Data Fabric Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solution

Services

Data Fabric Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Data Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Disk-based Data Fabric

In-memory Data Fabric

Data Fabric Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Data Fabric Business Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Governance, Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Experience Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Business Process Management

Other Applications

Data Fabric Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Others

Data Fabric Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Central and South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

