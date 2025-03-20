Morrison, Golden, Russell, Platt Headline Fan Expo Portland Comics Creators Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore., 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — Comic creators like Bill Morrison (“The Simpsons,” “Roswell”), Michael Golden (“Avengers,” “The Micronauts”), Stephen Platt (“Moon Knight”, “Wolverine”) and dozens of others who have delighted millions with their work will be on hand in a standout Artist Alley at FAN EXPO Portland, January 24-26 at the Oregon Convention Center.

Among the other standout superstar artists and writers fans can meet are Mindy Lee (“Harley Quinn”), Peter Bagge (“Neat Stuff,” “Hate”), Enid Balam (“Spider-Gwen,” “NYX”), Randy Emberlin (“Amazing Spider-Man,” “G.I. Joe”), Guy Gilchrist (“The Muppets,” “Nancy”), Aaron Reynolds (“Effin’ Birds”), Arthur Suydam (“Marvel Zombies,” “The Walking Dead”), Stephen Green (“Hellboy,” “Sea of Stars”), Tom Grummett (“The New Titans,” “Superman”), Karl Kesel (“Superman” “Fantasti Four”), Eric Canete (“Gatchaman”, “Iron Man”), Steve Lieber (“Metamorpho,” “Hawkman”), Kevin Maguire (“Justice League,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Andy Mangels (“Wonder Woman ‘77,” “JLA”), Jeff Parker (“Zootopia,” “Batman ‘66”), Carl Potts (“Alien Legion,” “Wolverine”), Keith Tucker (“Little Mermaid,” “Animaniacs”) and many more.

Virtually every franchise will be well represented by numerous creators. Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more help turn FAN EXPO Portland Artist Alley into a paradise for comics lovers of all genres.

Fans can view the entire FAN EXPO Portland field of creators at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/comic-creators/.

Today’s announcement of the comics creator field enhances a celebrity lineup that includes the “Supernatural” tandem of Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), Tyler Hoechlin (“Superman & Lois”), Grant Gustin (“The Flash”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), “Doctor Who” companion Catherine Tate, and teen romance “High School Musical” stars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel, with more soon to be announced.

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Portland is the second event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

