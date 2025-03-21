BFI and CPBL Announce Launch of “Pro International Basketball League” (INBL PRO U-25)

Delhi, India, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL), in partnership with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), today at an exclusive press conference announced the launch of the Pro International Basketball League (InBL PRO U-25), an initiative to transform Indian basketball by creating superior opportunities. The league is set to commence on January 15, 2025, with six teams fighting for the championship. Post commencement, one game will be played each day, culminating with the final fours in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of March, 2025. The players will go in for auction on January 9, 2025, and will feature both Indian and international talent from USA, Australia, New Zealand and others – and mark the beginning of a bold new chapter for Indian basketball.

Key stakeholders present at the launch included Mr. Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI, Mr. Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, BFI, Mr. Chengalraya Naidu, Treasurer, BFI, Mr. Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman, INBL Pro, Mr. Abhisek Yash Tyagi, Founder and Co-Chairman, INBL Pro, Mr. Dushyant Khanna, Founder and Director, INBL Pro and Mr. Parveen Batish, CEO, INBL Pro.

The INBL PRO features six franchises and will bring together some of the best young talents from India and the world. Each team will consist of 12 players. The composition of each team includes 6 Indian players under 25 and 6 international players. Ensuring top-tier training and development, the league will feature 12 international coaches and six Indian assistant coach.

A New Era for Indian Basketball

Mr. Aadhav Arjuna, President, Basketball Federation of India, said, “The INBL PRO U-25 is a significant initiative that will raise the standards of Indian basketball. By blending international expertise with local talent, a new benchmark for the sport is being set in India and we, at BFI is happy to collaborate with INBL in this landmark league. It is first time in India U25 Professional League is starting and the College and youth players will benefit.”

Mr. Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, Basketball Federation of India, added, “This league will elevate the game in India by creating never-seen-before opportunities for India’s young talent to learn, grow, and compete at a professional level. With international players and coaches, the Indian players will be able to get unmatched experiences that will set them for the global stage.”

International Expansion with the Indian Panthers in New Zealand

Justin Nelson, Commisioner of New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL), has awarded INBL a franchise, the Indian Panthers, to allow Indian talent an international platform in the NZ NBL, one of the world’s top 10 leagues. As a part of this, the top 10-12 Indian players will live and train in Auckland, New Zealand, and represent India for 5 months, competing against other professional teams weekly in high-level international games. The Panthers will also provide Indian players with the much needed exposure to advanced training methodologies, game preparation, and strategy in one of the most competitive basketball environments. It a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Indian players to hone their skills globally.

Mr. Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman of INBL Pro, said, “InBL Pro has created aspirational pathways for Indian players to play at the highest level while inspiring the next generation of players. We want to make basketball matter more in India and InBL Pro offers players a chance to compete at a high level, while also entertaining fans with the sport’s fast-paced and dynamic nature.”

“InBL Pro U-25 is all about development, entertainment and global exposure. By taking it international with players, coaches, and venues, we are setting a new benchmark for professional basketball in India. It is a leap towards integrating U25 Indian players into the global basketball ecosystem,” said Mr. Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL Pro.

Approximately 50% of India’s population (1.42 billion) is under the age of 25. This represents a significant pool of untapped talent. By targeting this age bracket, InBL Pro aims to develop players early in their careers and prepare them for international exposure. Combining development, entertainment, and international collaboration, the league represents a transformative step in elevating Indian basketball on the world stage.

About The Basketball Federation of India (BFI)

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is the governing and controlling body of basketball in India. It is responsible for the development and promotion of the sports at all levels. BFI manages all the national-level basketball operations in India. It is involved in organizing training camps and national tournaments, and in preparing Indian teams for both men’s and women’s international competitions in various age categories. The Basketball Federation of India is affiliated by FIBA, SABA, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports & Indian Olympic Association.

About Captains Professional Basketball Pvt (CPBL):

The Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL) has been set up to develop sports leagues, committed to discovering, developing and promoting basketball talent in India. CPBL, under its brand INBL was started in 2021 and held its inaugural 3×3 and 5×5 tournaments. INBL has seen over 13,000+ players participate and has held competitions in 20+ cities across India.