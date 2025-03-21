EloQ Communications celebrates third consecutive win at TechBehemoths Awards

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, is proud to announce its third consecutive victory at the TechBehemoths Awards. The agency has been honored in the categories of Public Relations, Advertising, and Social Media Marketing for 2024.

The TechBehemoths Awards recognize excellence in the global B2B IT industry, celebrating companies that demonstrate outstanding performance and receive positive client feedback. EloQ Communications’ consistent recognition over the past three years underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality services and innovative solutions in the fields of PR and integrated marketing.

“Achieving this honor for the third year in a row is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “We remain committed to elevating Vietnam’s PR industry on the international stage by adhering to global standards and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Since its inception in 2016, EloQ Communications has been dedicated to enhancing the image and reach of both local and international clients within the Vietnamese market. The agency offers a comprehensive range of services, including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning.

This latest accolade adds to a series of recognitions for EloQ Communications, including the Measurement and Evaluation Award at the PRCA APAC Awards earlier this year. The agency’s diverse clientele spans sectors such as healthcare, technology, tourism, and education, featuring prominent partners like AstraZeneca, Viber, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Zoho.

The TechBehemoths Awards are organized by the TechBehemoths platform, which brings together over 52,000 IT companies and agencies worldwide to celebrate and promote digital transformation through technology. The awards strive to recognize those who improve the well-being of the industry and elevate voices that represent the future of technology.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com.