Expanding Expertise in Energy: SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] 2025 reveals conference lineup & new exhibit area

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — With its strong belief in the role of renewable energy towards a progressive future, SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] continues to enrich industry expertise with the launch of its much-awaited conference programme for 2025, alongside a new exhibit area for photovoltaics.

This renowned show in the energy sector, organised by RX Japan Ltd., is set to welcome attendees on February 19–21, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. The Spring edition will also bring leading industry brands to exhibit, such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Vento Energy Support, and Windy Network Inc., to name a few.

Thought Leaders & Valuable Business Insights

SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] recently unveiled an impressive lineup of speakers for its conference programme.

All sessions promise visitors an opportunity to listen to experts on where the industry is headed so that they may leverage insights to elevate expertise and business. A simultaneous AI translation system is also available for real-time learning and accessibility.

General topics to be discussed are:

innovations in batteries and how they can support societal sustainability,

the latest trends in fuel cells and hydrogen,

current practices in biomass energy production,

the expansion of solar power generation technology,

turning thermal power generation carbon-neutral,

and the construction of power systems in the face of AI.

Keynote speeches will also be held across the 3-day event on climate change and its impacts on energy, as well as on adapting circular economies and managing decarbonisation efforts in lieu of the 2050 carbon-neutrality goals.

Industry leaders and authorities alike will spearhead these sessions. Some notable speakers are Ryota Kondo from the Ministry of the Environment Government of Japan, Akiyo Miyakawa from the Development Bank of Japan Inc., Tomoko Morikawa from the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Daisuke Hirota from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Diversifying Its Reach: Launch of the BIPV World

Attendees will also be introduced to a new specialised exhibiting area this 2025, located in the PV Expo show zone—BIPV World.

This special programme is co-organised with the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association, where products, services, and technologies concerned with building-integrated photovoltaics will be displayed.

BIPV or Building-Integrated Photovoltaics, are next-level solar power equipment. Instead of just panels, BIPVs are actual parts of the building structure that store and generate energy. This can be in the form of flooring, glazing, awnings, integrated roofs, and many more.

At SMART ENERGY WEEK [February], buyers of BIPV come from sectors such as housing manufacturing and building, architectural firms, construction, trading companies, government offices, and commercial facilities.

Exhibitors, on the other hand, for this specialised area deal with the following:

Perovskite Solar Cells

Solar Cell-Integrated Glass Building Materials

Solar Cell-Integrated Exterior Wall Materials

Solar Cell-Integrated Roofing Materials

Colouring and Decorative Films

Waterproofing and Insulation Technology

Energy Management System

Power Conversion and Inverters

Mounting Systems and Installation Technology

BIPV will host seminars daily across the expo’s 3-day event for exhibitors to introduce their top-calibre products and services. This is alongside real-time business meetings, specifically tailored to technical proposals, design consultations, equipment & materials specifications, and discussions for delivery schedules.

Expanding for Progress

This show zone expansion and continuous investment of value to conferences (and the market insights it offers professionals), demonstrates the unfailing ability of SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] to find the pulse of the industry and where it is headed.

Enriching the expertise that it provides stakeholders in the energy sector remains the expo’s priority, as it recognises the indispensable role of delivering timely and quality innovations and information to business growth and success.

For more information, visit the SMART ENERGY WEEK official website.