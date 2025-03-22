Octalsoft Showcases Unified eClinical Platform at ISCR 18th Annual Conference

Herndon, VA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a market leader in eClinical software solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 18th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) 2025. The event, themed “Enhancing India’s Success in Clinical Research: Unifying Innovation, Technology, and Patient Centricity,” will take place from January 30th to February 1st, 2025, at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Octalsoft’s flagship unified platform—which integrates Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), and ePRO/eCOA solutions—will take center stage at the event. Designed to simplify trial management, accelerate timelines, and ensure robust data integrity, Octalsoft’s unified platform empowers organizations to bring groundbreaking therapies to market faster. By providing seamless integration of tools, the platform addresses key challenges in clinical research while enhancing operational efficiency and patient-centric outcomes.

Mr. Hiran Thakkar, Managing Director of Octalsoft, will serve as a distinguished panelist at the conference, sharing his expertise on how advanced technologies can transform clinical research in India. With a strong focus on innovation and patient-centric approaches, Mr. Thakkar’s contributions will shed light on how unified eClinical solutions can streamline processes, improve data accuracy, and foster collaboration between stakeholders.

“We are honored to be part of ISCR’s prestigious annual conference, which serves as a vital platform to advance India’s leadership in clinical research,” said Mr. Thakkar. “Our unified platform is designed to empower organizations with tools that simplify complex trials and improve patient engagement, enabling faster delivery of life-changing therapies.”

Octalsoft’s unified platform exemplifies the company’s commitment to advancing clinical research through innovation. By integrating CTMS, EDC, and ePRO/eCOA functionalities, Octalsoft provides a comprehensive solution that ensures real-time data visibility, compliance with regulatory requirements, and enhanced collaboration across study teams.

The ISCR annual conference is renowned for featuring a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, expert panels, and workshops that explore the latest advancements in clinical research. Octalsoft is proud to contribute to this year’s focus on unifying innovation, technology, and patient-centricity to elevate India’s global standing in clinical trials.

For more information about Octalsoft and its participation at ISCR 2025, visit www.octalsoft.com.

About Octalsoft

Octalsoft is a leading provider of eClinical software solutions designed to optimize clinical research operations. With its unified platform encompassing CTMS, EDC, and ePRO/eCOA, Octalsoft delivers integrated, user-friendly tools that enable seamless management of clinical trials from start to finish. Trusted by clinical research organizations worldwide, Octalsoft’s solutions empower faster, more reliable outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and regulatory compliance.