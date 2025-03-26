Jaipuria Institute of Management Achieves Prestigious AACSB Accreditation, joined the league of 6% global and 1% Indian Business Schools

Delhi, India, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore, has achieved a rare distinction of receiving accreditation from AACSB International. This accomplishment places them among an elite group of less than 6 percent of business schools worldwide and amongst 1% of Business Schools in India.

Established in 1916, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business education, dedicated to fostering excellence by connecting educators, students, and industry leaders to shape the next generation of business professionals.

AACSB accreditation is a rigorous process, requiring institutions to undergo a comprehensive peer review. This journey, spanning multiple years, demands that schools demonstrate their ability to deliver a forward-looking curriculum, high-impact research, innovative teaching methodologies, and demonstrated thought leadership and societal impact. Institutions must design and implement strategies to meet these stringent academic standards, making this achievement a true testament to Jaipurian’s dedication to quality.

Recognition of Excellence

“After years of dedicated effort from our leadership team, students, faculty, staff, and administrators across all four Jaipuria Institute of Management campuses (Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore), we have earned a place among the world’s leading business schools,” said Sharad Jaipuria, the Chairman of the Jaipuria Group.

Highlighting the significance of this accomplishment, Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman of Jaipuria Institute of Management, emphasized its transformative impact on graduates. “AACSB accreditation enhances their career prospects, enabling them to secure more competitive salaries and opening doors to greater opportunities worldwide.” “This recognition not only validates the quality of education provided at Jaipuria but also underscores the enhanced value it brings to its graduates in the global marketplace”, he added.

Dr Prabhat Pankaj, Director of Jaipur campus who chaired the accreditation journey for Jaipuria felt highly upbeat. He said, “Achieving AACSB accreditation is a tremendous honour, signifying our commitment to excellence in business education. As chair of the Institute’s accreditation team, I am immensely proud of this significant milestone and look forward to greater global exposure for our students and faculty.”

Academic Offerings and Impact

Jaipuria Institute of Management serves a diverse student body of nearly 2,500 across its four campuses, offering postgraduate programs designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application. These programs include the flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and the doctoral level Fellow Program in Management (FPM).

The PGDM program is delivered in a traditional, fully face-to-face format, while professionals seeking a more flexible learning experience can opt for the online PGDM program. Beyond the core curriculum, Jaipuria enriches the student experience through a variety of opportunities, including international immersion programs, applied research projects, industry collaborations, national and regional conferences, and student competitions. This holistic approach ensures graduates are well-rounded and prepared for success in a dynamic business environment. There is a great deal of emphasis on ‘beyond classroom learning’ through a dedicated mentorship programme, which helps students to create their Individual Development Plan (IDP) allowing them to set their own learning and career goals.

A Global Endorsement

Stephanie M. Bryant, AACSB Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer, extended her congratulations, stating:

“We congratulate Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, Indore) and Chairman Sharad Jaipuria on earning accreditation and commend the entire institution—including administration, faculty, staff, and students—for their collective efforts in achieving this distinguished honour. Jaipuria’s commitment to accreditation reflects its dedication not only to its students, alumni, and the business community but also to the advancement of higher education globally. Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the inclusion of Jaipuria in the network of AACSB-accredited institutions will create a lasting impact both locally and internationally.”

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management is a premier business school in India, committed to delivering world-class education and fostering future leaders with ethical values and innovative thinking. With a legacy of academic excellence and industry-driven learning, Jaipuria ensures a transformational educational experience across its four campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

The institute offers AIU-recognized MBA equivalent PGDM programs, accredited by NBA (National Board of Accreditation), ensuring high academic standards and industry relevance. Jaipuria’s commitment to quality education is reflected in its rankings:

Jaipuria Noida: Ranked 45 th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)

Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024) Jaipuria Lucknow: Ranked 72 nd among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)

Ranked 72 among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024) Jaipuria Jaipur: Ranked 75 th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)

Ranked 75 among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024) Jaipuria Indore: Ranked among the Top 125 Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)

Additionally, Jaipuria Institute of Management is now AACSB accredited, a prestigious global accreditation that represents the highest standard of recognition for business and management education worldwide.

About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria’s legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.

