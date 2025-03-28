Shreekant Patil Appointed Committee Chairman for Skill & Startup Committee at NIMA Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, an accomplished entrepreneur and industry leader, has been appointed as the Committee Chairman for the Skill Development & Startup Committee at NIMA Nashik for 2025. Under the leadership of NIMA President Aashish Nahar, this new role will see Shreekant Patil spearheading efforts to nurture and accelerate the growth of startups and entrepreneurs in Nashik, as well as enhancing the skill development ecosystem in the region.

With over 30 years of industrial experience, CE Shreekant Patil is a prominent figure in the business and entrepreneurial community. He is the founder of PARENTNashik, a company with a strong focus on 100% export to Europe, and currently serves as a Senior Consultant at NPC India under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

As Committee Chairman at NIMA Nashik, Shreekant Patil is set to lead initiatives that will empower local startups, provide crucial hand-holding support to entrepreneurs, and facilitate the scaling of MSMEs. His mission includes fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in Nashik, upgrading the skills of youth, and promoting women entrepreneurship.

CE Shreekant Patil’s extensive network and leadership experience extend to his roles as Vice President of IBSEA, GFID, and MSMECCII, and he is a key mentor for multiple government-backed initiatives such as Startup India, MAARG, and STPI. He has also been recognized as a mentor at prestigious institutions like IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, and as a consultant to organizations such as the United Nations, European Commission, and Asian Development Bank.

The Skill development & Startup Committee, under Shreekant Patil‘s leadership, is expected to play a pivotal role in launching new skill development centers, helping entrepreneurs leverage government schemes for growth, and enhancing the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nashik. Patil’s commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders is evident in his ongoing work with various national and international programs.

Shreekant Patil’s appointment as Committee Chairman aligns with NIMA’s vision to drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and build a strong, sustainable business ecosystem in Nashik. His strategic direction and vision will be crucial in supporting the region’s business community in 2025 and beyond.