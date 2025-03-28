Ingram Micro Expands RPost Email Security and Productivity Services to Australia

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ingram Micro, the world’s leading tech distributor, has announced the expansion of RPost’s email security and productivity services to its channel partners in Australia. These services integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Outlook and Office 365, offering enhanced email encryption, e-signatures, large file sharing, and certified e-delivery proof. RPost’s services are designed to simplify security and compliance for businesses while providing an efficient customer experience via Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace.

The collaboration provides Ingram Micro partners with access to RMail®, RSign®, and OTP Messaging™, all powerful tools for businesses in need of robust email security, compliance, and digital transformation. With user-friendly features, including email tracking, compliance proofs, and quantum-secure messaging, these services cater to businesses across various industries. Ingram Micro’s channel partners can now offer comprehensive security and productivity solutions to their customers, enhancing their journey toward digital transformation.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/ingram-micro-australia-adds-rpost-email-security