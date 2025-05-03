CHETU FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 2ND ANNUAL EARTH DAY EVENT AT MARKHAM PARK

Sunrise, FL, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation — the non-profit entity of global digital intelligences and software solutions provider Chetu — hosted its second annual Earth Day event this month at Markham Park where team members and kids removed weeds and planted native trees.

“We were thrilled to participate in such a meaningful event,” said Nathaniel Spencer, HR Assistant at Chetu. “Bringing our team members and their kids strengthens our bond as a team but also gives our children a hands-on way to learn about environmental stewardship — something the Foundation is proud to promote.”

“Planting native trees is about more than just beautifying our surroundings,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnership Manager at Chetu, who participated in the Earth Day event. “It’s about contributing to a greener future and reinforcing our commitment to the local ecosystem — one tree at a time.”

Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu, who joined team members at the park, echoed the significance of the effort. “Our operations rely on innovation and collaboration — values that extend beyond the workplace. Events like this show how giving back and taking care of the environment are shared responsibilities.”

Volunteers worked under the guidance of Juliet Munoz, Park Naturalist at Markham Park, who expressed appreciation for the team’s efforts in enhancing the park’s natural spaces and protecting native species.

“The Chetu group did an amazing job helping weed and garden the Markham Park Butterfly Garden,” Munoz said. “The volunteers also planted two Dahoon Holly trees in the garden to help attract pollinators to the garden. Thank you so much to the Chetu volunteers and I hope to work with them again soon.”

For more information on Chetu and its Foundation, please visit www.chetu.com and chetufoundation.org, respectively.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282