Cryptocurrency Use in Travel Continues to Ramp Up

NEW YORK, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Digital currencies continue to show resilience and durability and 2024 was a banner year with yet another milestone for the flagship coin. December saw BITCOIN finally break through the $100,000 mark and ended the year as the top asset class with returns of 125% for the year. Adoption and ownership continue to grow with over 560,000,000 million people owning cryptocurrencies, or roughly 6.8% of the Earth’s population. Travel purchases are one of the top categories for cryptocurrency payments and a recent statistic from Trip-A indicated that airlines saw a 40% increase in bookings when offering cryptocurrency options for payment. Small and midsize travel providers can potentially access new demographics and potential clients by enabling crypto payments for products and services. TripReMIT is a brand new cryptocurrency payment solution designed for small and midsize travel businesses and works seamlessly with existing online and mobile infrastructure and mobile presence. Digital currencies are here to stay and are gaining popularity as a payment choice, presenting opportunities for SMTBs to gain clients and generate more transactions. .

Travel Payment Technologies Evolve

The travel industry relies on high performing and secure payment technologies as the bulk of travel purchases are made online through digital payment systems. Credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard dominate the electronic payment sphere but emerging digital assets such as cryptocurrency are becoming a significant and viable currency option for hundreds of million users globally. Assets, such as BITCOIN and ETHER, have grown in popularity, sparking a new demographic of crypto consumers that show preference to vendors that accept digital currencies as payment. For travel businesses, accepting a borderless currency in a borderless business can open new demographics and positively influence purchasing decisions. TripReMIT is new, modular payment technology that enables small and midsize travel businesses the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments for travel products and services. A lightweight technology that works seamlessly with existing web and mobile presence and facilitates secure transfer of BITCOIN or ETHER from the purchaser.

Fast and Secure Cryptocurrency Remittance

TripReMIT is a lightweight add-on that enables small and medium sized travel businesses the ability to accept cryptocurrency as payment for travel purchases. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing layouts, TripReMIT can also be used as a plugin or 3rd party access portal to facilitate crypto payments from clients. TripReMIT uses layered technology and redundant loops to ensure security and integrity of inputted transactions. TripReMIT is flexible and can deliver real time notifications of payments as well as daily and weekly detailed batch transaction reporting. TripReMIT utilizes key realtime market valuations to establish client facing pricing and can be customized to add surcharges or fees that help offset costs (if any) related to the transaction. TripReMIT will have cold wallet functionality and will be able to connect directly to physical vaults.

Emerging Demographics Generates New Opportunities

Accepting cryptocurrency as payment can yield significant benefits to small and midsize travel businesses. The emerging cryptocurrency consumer demographic can potentially show preference to businesses that accept digital currencies and tend to spend more per transaction at those businesses. Cryptocurrency payments deliver the following features:

Lower transaction fees compared to credit cards

No future chargeback possibilities

Unified global exchange rate (+/-)

Immediate account credit when transaction is confirmed

Travel providers can also increase margins by offering ‘crypto only’ promotions for certain products and services with TripReMIT, further catering the crypto consumer buying group.

Digital Currencies and the Travel Marketplace

Cryptocurrency ownership and adoption are at usage levels that travel marketers are noticing and use of digital currencies within the travel industry continues to grow. A global business such as travel would benefit greatly from a truly borderless currency that has a somewhat unified valuation across the globe. Smaller sized travel businesses could see upticks in business and transactions by enabling a cryptocurrency option as a payment method for travel purchases. Integrating payment technologies into existing infrastructure can be complicated for small and midsize travel businesses but TripReMIT offers a simple solution that works seamlessly, enabling providers safe and secure cryptocurrency remittance. Travel brands could realize faster purchasing decisions and increase in new clientele by accessing this demographic of travel consumers. The travel industry has always been quick to embrace new technology and digital currencies is the next generation in payment technology and remittance. For more information, please visit: https://tripremit.com/