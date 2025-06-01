AIM RESEARCH NAMES CHETU A TOP MLOPS 2025 SERVICE PROVIDER

Sunrise, FL, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — AIM Research has named Chetu a “Top MLOps 2025 Service Provider”, recognizing the global digital intelligence and software solutions provider’s expertise in “AI, cloud-native technologies, and scalable, governed AI solutions.”

“It is great to see AIM recognize Chetu’s leadership in AI software solutions,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “This marks the fifth leading research firm in the past six months to highlight our ability to provide value-added AI-powered software systems that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.” Other analyst firms include Omdia, Everest Group, Verdantix, and ISG.

The 2025 AIM Research MLOps PeMa Quadrant Report showcases top MLOps vendors driving innovation in AI, governance, automation, and cloud integration. The report features Chetu among the key providers recognized for their scalable, industry-specific solutions and technological maturity. As the MLOps market evolves with GenAI and LLMOps, Chetu stands out for its end-to-end capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Khatri credited Chetu’s strength in AI-driven software solutions to its ability to attract and cultivate top technology talent. In Noida, India, where Chetu has a large footprint, the company operates a Skill and Training Center for recent technical graduates, many of whom receive full-time positions. Chetu also encourages its team members to pursue continued skills training and upskilling.

“We place a strong emphasis on education for our highly skilled software developers,” he added. “By doing this, we can consistently deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to our clients.”

