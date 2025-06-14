CHETU PROMOTES RANDALL IHA, VOLNEY CORTES, AND DAMIEN MARADONA TO DIRECTORS OF SALES

Sunrise, FL, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Randall Iha, Volney Cortes, and Damien Maradona to Directors of Sales.

Chetu’s promotion of three key team members reflects its commitment to internal talent development.

“We always want to reward our hardworking key players,” said Michael Dunbar, Vice President of Sales and Enablement of Chetu, who praised the three new directors. “Randall has demonstrated strong leadership and mentorship skills with the sales staff. Volney is a natural coach and mentor who inspires his team toward growth and success. And Damien, who will now lead the LATAM sales staff, has embraced our culture of innovation and excellence.”

Randall Iha, who joined Chetu nearly two and a half years ago as a National Account Manager, said he is excited about this new challenge in his career. “We have a great team representing Chetu’s nationally recognized Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Data solutions across more than 40 industries,” said Iha, who most recently was a Senior Account Executive. “I expect even more success in the years to come.”

Volney Cortes began his career at Chetu almost five years ago, starting as a National Account Manager before leading the LATAM team for two and a half years. “Chetu’s culture of continuous learning has enabled me to grow with the company,” he said. “I am looking forward to leading my team to even greater achievement.”

Damien Maradona recently celebrated his second anniversary at Chetu, where he started as a Global Account Executive. “Working for a world-class technology company and a leader in AI technology makes my job easier,” he said. “I aim to instill the same winning culture of success that my mentors here, like Volney, taught me.”

Leading analyst firms have recently recognized Chetu’s AI and data development expertise, including Omdia, Everest Group, Verdantix, AIM Research, and ISG.

For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.