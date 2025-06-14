Unessa Foundation – Transforming Lives, Together.

Founders of EdTech Leader Gururo Extend Mission to Global Child Education Through Unessa Foundation

Vadodara, India, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — In a major step towards universal child education, Unessa Foundation is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with Don Bosco Snehalaya Vadodara, a well-established institution working for the rehabilitation and education of street and underprivileged children. This strategic partnership aims to ensure that no child is left behind when it comes to education, beginning with a focused intervention in Vadodara and scaling to global initiatives.

Founded by Sandeep Dwivedi and Sudeep Kumar Dwivedi, renowned for their leadership at the helm of EdTech powerhouse Gururo, Unessa Foundation has set its vision to educate every child on the planet, irrespective of their socio-economic background. With the technological, academic, and outreach expertise inherited from Gururo’s global impact, Unessa is uniquely positioned to bridge the education gap at grassroots and international levels.

“Education is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Our partnership with Don Bosco Snehalaya marks the beginning of a series of global initiatives aimed at delivering quality education to every child,” said Sandeep Dwivedi, Co-Founder and Director of Unessa Foundation.

“This is more than a collaboration—it’s a movement to change the narrative for children who are often forgotten. We are building pathways for their future through structured education and skill development,” added Sudeep Kumar Dwivedi, Co-Founder and Director.

Through this partnership, Unessa Foundation will deploy volunteers, provide digital learning tools, and develop custom curriculum support for the children residing at Don Bosco Snehalaya. Additional training on life skills, computer literacy, and communication will also be introduced to help these children thrive in today’s competitive world.

Unessa Foundation’s Broader Mission:

The foundation’s long-term mission is clear—to create a world where every child has access to education. Unessa envisions scaling its model of collaboration with NGOs, schools, and local bodies in multiple countries, combining technology, passionate volunteerism, and corporate partnerships.

Key elements of Unessa’s global education roadmap include:

Digital-first learning programs for underserved communities

for underserved communities Vocational and life skills training for youth empowerment

for youth empowerment Volunteer-driven teaching networks in rural and urban zones

in rural and urban zones Partnerships with education stakeholders across governments and NGOs

To learn more about Unessa Foundation’s mission and join this movement as a volunteer or partner, visit https://unessafoundation.org/

Media Contact:

Unessa Foundation

Vadodara, Gujarat, India

Website: https://unessafoundation.org/

Email: hello@unessafoundation.org