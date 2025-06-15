Veteran Nation Launches Change.org Petition to Protect Veterans’ Second Amendment Rights from VA Overreach

Marine Corps Veteran Mike “The Skipper” Arthur, Podcast Host Calls for Action to End Unjust Firearm Restrictions on Veterans Seeking Healthcare

Twentynine Palms, CA, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Veteran Nation, a popular podcast dedicated to helping and entertaining America’s veterans, has launched a national petition on Change.org demanding that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stop unjustly infringing on the Second Amendment rights of veterans. The petition is spearheaded by podcast host Mike “The Skipper” Arthur, a proud United States Marine Corps veteran.

The petition draws attention to a troubling trend: veterans who seek VA healthcare—particularly mental health support or assistance managing finances—are being stripped of their right to own firearms without due process or evidence of being a danger to themselves or others. These veterans are not criminals. They are not threats. They are patriots seeking help, and for that, they are being punished.

“These are the same men and women who risked their lives defending the Constitution,” said Arthur. “Now they’re being told they can’t exercise the very rights they fought for simply because they asked for help. That’s not just wrong—it’s un-American.”

Veteran Nation’s petition calls on Congress and the VA to enact clear protections ensuring that no veteran loses their Second Amendment rights unless they have been lawfully adjudicated as a danger through proper legal channels. The current practice of placing veterans on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) based solely on administrative VA decisions has affected tens of thousands of former service members.

Currently the US House is debating the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act also known as H.R. 705 sponsored by House Veterans Affairs Chair Cong. Mike Bost (R-IL).

To sign the petition and stand up for those who stood for us, visit: https://chng.it/5wt8PTwRxS

At the writing of this release the petition has garnered over 4200 signatures.

About Veteran Nation:

Veteran Nation is a podcast dedicated to serving America’s military community by covering issues that affect veterans and active-duty personnel. Hosted by Mike “The Skipper” Arthur, a 17 year Marine Corps veteran. Veteran Nation is broadcast on YouTube, Rumble, and X. Skipper can be reached via DM on X at @Veteran_Nation or veterannation@protonmail.com